Is betting the White Sox to win the AL Central still a good idea?

We're three days away from the MLB All-Star break, yet there's still no-clear cut favorite in the American League Central. Let's be clear: it's the weakest overall division in the AL. However, still completely up for grabs.

Heading into Friday, Minnesota still leads the division, but not by much. The Twins are just 3.5 games ahead of Cleveland, and four games ahead of the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox were the consensus favorite to win the AL Central before the season started, but they've arguably been baseball's most disappointing team so far. Blame it on whatever — injuries, lack of offensive power, bullpen, etc. — or whoever — Tony La Russa, Rick Hahn, Leury Garcia, etc. There's no denying the White Sox have underachieved.

Yet, the White Sox are still right in the thick of the division race. And with +160 odds via Barstool, you should put money on the White Sox to win the AL Central. Considering the White Sox have had just about everything go wrong so far this season, +160 to win the division is a great line.

Now this isn't the first time the White Sox have looked like they've turned the corner — currently have won three straight — and immediately push you in the back when you're not looking and step on your face.

I know, I get it. They've struggled in more than just a couple of areas — in-game managing/lineup construction, overall health, slugging, playing at home, etc. But you know what? They're getting healthier, playing better and have the easiest second half schedule in baseball. Plus, the White Sox still have a ton of games against AL Central opponents — Minnesota, 12; Cleveland, 10; Detroit, 9; Kansas City, 8.

For a team with as much talent as the White Sox — All-Stars Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks, Luis Robert, etc. — there's more than a legit chance they could win the AL Central. First and foremost, they need to get healthy. Catcher Yasmani Grandal is rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte and expected back after the All-Star break, and Eloy Jimenez could play over the weekend after exiting Wednesday's game with a right leg injury. The White Sox are also expecting relief pitcher Aaron Bummer (left shoulder injury) back again at some point. All good signs for the White Sox.

Combine that with a much better Jose Abreu as of late — .383/.415/.567/.982 so far in July — and Chicago could be dangerous. But the White Sox still have to get it together. They need to play better at home — 19-25 at Guaranteed Rate Field — hit for more power — scored 12 runs and hit three home runs on Thursday — and get starters Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech back on track. Lynn has an ERA just under seven in six starts this year, Giolito finished with a 7.67 ERA in June, and Kopech is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA in his last four starts. If, and it's a big if, those things happen, the White Sox are still the team to beat in the AL Central.