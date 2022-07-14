Estate Treasures Gives a Royal Wave

Welcome home to 209 Billinger St located in the beautiful Summerville community of Carnes Crossroads. This handsome craftsman style home is incredibly inviting and ideal for hosting. Imagine morning coffee on your new front porch listening to the birds sing. Or enjoy an after-dinner drink on your screen porch while the kids are playing in the backyard. Indoors you'll love the open floor plan with a few key focal points that include the family room with gas fireplace the clean fresh chef's kitchen with tile backsplash cultured marble countertops & great walk-in pantry plus a spacious dining area. In addition the main floor features one of the dual master bedrooms with en suite bathroom a private work-from-home office and built-in drop zone. Upstairs you'll discover the other spacious master suite boasting a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. The versatile loft makes a great second family room. And there are 2 guest bedrooms with a Jack n Jill bath and laundry upstairs. Out back the fully fenced yard has an abundance of lush green grass room for a little gardening and the detached 2-stall garage with alley access. $2 000 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO