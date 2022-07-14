Estate Treasures Gives a Royal Wave

GREAT POTENTIAL for an exceptionally nice buildable LOT consisting of .35 acre located on a street to street corner at the west end of beautiful Sullivan's Island. Towards the far end of lot near Middle St. is a charming Beach Cottage :3 B/R 2 B/A L/R D/R Kit. & Laundry Rm.However existing Cottage can be removed from property or renovated for a Guest House Pool House etc. One of the few great buildable LOTS remaining on the Island offering unbeatable views along with a convenient beach access path located just across the street leading to Sullivan's Island & Ft. Moultrie's beautiful pristine beaches.Property is accessible from three sides providing an excellent opportunity for the discerning Buyer to construct a new home facing Poe Ave. overlooking more. panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean along with its intriguing and unique Charleston Harbor shipping channel. Nearby are some of the best known restaurants in the Lowcountry located on Sullivan's Island and only 20 mins. from downtown Historic Charleston... offering only the best there is to offer!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) is familiar with cases of “demo by neglect,” when property owners in downtown Charleston leave a home to deteriorate on its own until it’s at a point where it can be demolished. However, in other instances, the BAR sees a property owner opting for a […]
Barbara Melvin has seen first-hand how a single, successful accomplishment can grow out of two opposites. Her parents, who were together for more than a half-century, are a prime example. "My dad was born and raised in a small town in Georgia called Fort Valley — there's a lot of...
Welcome home to 209 Billinger St located in the beautiful Summerville community of Carnes Crossroads. This handsome craftsman style home is incredibly inviting and ideal for hosting. Imagine morning coffee on your new front porch listening to the birds sing. Or enjoy an after-dinner drink on your screen porch while the kids are playing in the backyard. Indoors you'll love the open floor plan with a few key focal points that include the family room with gas fireplace the clean fresh chef's kitchen with tile backsplash cultured marble countertops & great walk-in pantry plus a spacious dining area. In addition the main floor features one of the dual master bedrooms with en suite bathroom a private work-from-home office and built-in drop zone. Upstairs you'll discover the other spacious master suite boasting a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. The versatile loft makes a great second family room. And there are 2 guest bedrooms with a Jack n Jill bath and laundry upstairs. Out back the fully fenced yard has an abundance of lush green grass room for a little gardening and the detached 2-stall garage with alley access. $2 000 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
In a bid to pour added dollars into public services and/or infrastructure, the Goose Creek City Council approved the passage of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at adding a special assessment for future residents of the Carnes Crossroads home community at the governing body's July 12 session. In...
A new $160 million multifamily development on the Charleston peninsula will offer its first units by early fall. The 379-unit Morrison Yard Apartments is nearing completion, and the initial slate of 76 one- and two-bedroom units will be ready for tenants in September. Three-bedroom units will become available later. "We...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new dealership, estimated to cost around $4.5 million, may be coming to the ‘auto mile’ on Savannah Highway. Monday afternoon the developers are bringing forward plans for the dealership to the City’s Design Review Board. They hope to receive approval to move forward with the project.
Cold storage is absolutely hot in the Charleston area. The latest Sub-Zero-style warehouse proposed to serve the Port of Charleston would be along Patriot Boulevard in North Charleston, according to plans submitted July 11 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flexspace, with its headquarters on East Bay Street in...
It's not unusual for Summerville diver Fabiano Ramazio to see hundreds of invasive lionfish when dipping into 100 feet of water. Slow and wandering, the venomous species, easily detectible by its collage of stripes, wings and spikes, have made a home for themselves near the reefs of the ocean floor.
This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former U.S. congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
BILLINGS, Kimberly Powell, 65, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. KILLEN, Michael John, 63, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. LYONS, Gary Patrick, 71, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. WHALEY, Leon, 72, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Over 600 acres of historical and ecological significance is now protected along the Cooper River in Berkeley County. It's now called the Lewisfield Preserve. The conservation partners behind the effort include The Open Space Institute, Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust, and Lowcountry Land Trust. "Over...
While the rapidly-growing Dynamic Health & Fitness has recently opened its newest site in Moncks Corner – its fourth in South Carolina – President & CEO Matt Mollohan assures that his “service-first” operation is the antithesis of big-box venues that prioritize profits over people. Fresh off...
Our northern neighbor, Pawleys Island, continues to captivate. Just up Highway 17 North in Georgetown County is one of the oldest and most beloved seaside resorts of the East Coast. Pawleys Island was first settled back in the 1700s and continues to attract families and individuals now, centuries later, thanks to its beautiful shoreline, peaceful atmosphere, proximity to fantastic restaurants and shops and overall charm.
There's nothing like eating some good Charleston food while overlooking the water. Whether it's the gorgeous marshes, Atlantic Ocean, or one of the many rivers or creeks in the area, the city's waterfront dining is unmatched. Each part of Charleston has something a little different to offer in terms of waterfront dining, so here are some local Charleston restaurants on the water to help you get started.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Inflation is affecting everyone. But, one of the industries that is taking a hard hit is the food and beverage industry. "I've been doing the restaurant business for 40 years. I've never seen inflation this quick, this fast. We have seen it over time happen. But, right now it's so fast and furious that we aren't sure what to do."
This adorable craftsman style cottage is located in Old Mount Pleasant down a quiet street! Gorgeous hardwood floors light colored granite countertops subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is ready for all your entertaining needs with a huge back deck fire pit and lighting. You will be able to store all your lawn equipment in the backyard shed. TONS of add on potential!! Architectural plans to add a 600 ft addition have been approved by the town. A copy of the plans is available on reques You will be in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Conveniently located close to Coleman Blvd Shopping Coffee Shops Restaurants Farmer's Market Beaches and Downtown. No flood insurance is required! There is No HOA and no history of flooding.
Farmers’ markets are a great way to eat local, organic, healthy foods and support the local industry. The Carolina Lowlands are famous for their rich, fertile soils that have fed the city of Charleston from its very founding. The area’s bountiful harvest has given rise to a unique foodie culture that focuses on good food, good times and strong community bonds. The islands and farmlands around the area produce a range of delicious crops ripe for any foodie’s table.
Comments / 0