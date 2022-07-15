Hamilton, July 15 High school ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hamilton.
The Wyoming High School soccer team will have a game with Ross High School on July 15, 2022, 05:00:00.
|-
|Wyoming High School
|Ross High School
- Date 📅 : July 15, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 05:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Roger Bacon soccer team will have a game with Ross High School on July 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Roger Bacon
|Ross High School
- Date 📅 : July 15, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
