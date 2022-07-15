ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, July 15 High school ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hamilton.

The Wyoming High School soccer team will have a game with Ross High School on July 15, 2022, 05:00:00.

Wyoming High School Ross High School

  • Date 📅 : July 15, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 05:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Roger Bacon soccer team will have a game with Ross High School on July 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Roger Bacon Ross High School

  • Date 📅 : July 15, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

