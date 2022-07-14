ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia forest fires on decline

By Rebecca Grapevine Capitol Beat News Service
 4 days ago

ATLANTA – Despite the publicity surrounding last month’s series of wildfires on Georgia’s St. Catherines Island, the number of forest fires is trending lower across the Peach State. Last year, Georgia saw 2,444 forest fires burn around 12,500 acres. That’s down from a 10-year-high in 2017,...

