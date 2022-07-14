ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Mary Belk: ‘The library excursion was always my favorite outing’

Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a little girl, we couldn’t afford to use hard-earned cash on new books. But, that was okay, because there was a lending library nearby. My earliest childhood memories of West Point, Georgia, bring back visions of our weekly trip to Hawkes Library. We’d pile in the family Ford...

oanow.com

247Sports

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Monday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 95 to a 96 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 30 on 247Sports to No. 27 overall. He is now the No. cornerback in the country and No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Daycare center holds grand opening for STEM lab in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth Street Daycare Center in Columbus held a grand opening for its new STEM lab Saturday, July 16. The nonprofit that’s been in the Columbus community for three decades unveiled its new science, technology, engineering and mathematics labs - or STEM labs. The opening of the labs will ensure wider opportunities for Georgia Pre-K programs and other students that attend the facility.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

City of Auburn's $8.6M soccer complex expansion to feature indoor facility, new fields and more

The City of Auburn has begun an $8.6 million expansion on the Soccer Complex on Wire Road. The project is expected to be completed by February 2023. The project will include the addition of a new 160-by-350-foot indoor soccer and multipurpose court, four new outside fields and a family pavilion with restrooms. The plan also includes pedestrian trails, increased parking, picnic shelters and family picnic sites, additional restrooms at the front of the complex and a new roundabout to better facilitate traffic flow at the complex entrance.
AUBURN, AL
Southern Poverty Law Center

Tragic Comedy: Film focuses on fight to remove Confederate memorials

It’s been seven years since a movement began building in small towns and big cities across the United States to take down Confederate monuments, honorariums and symbols of all kinds. People have chained themselves to statues, spent nights in the cold at candlelight vigils, performed spoken-word poems and testified at city council meetings.
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Celebration honors Ms. Lela Mae Phillips

The Phillips Family celebrated the "Legend of Ms. Lela Mae Phillips," the oldest daughter of Willie (Nunny) and Tena Phillips, on July 8 and 9, 2022. Her nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters hosted the celebration. The event was held at the Family Home on Lee Loop Road in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WRBL News 3

Energy from cold fronts brings storms tonight and tomorrow

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – This afternoon and tonight, a cold front will push towards our area. The cold front will most likely stall before it can bring cooler air, but the energy outflow will cause storms into tonight. This stalled front will bring more rain tomorrow. After that stalled front moves out of our area, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000

Southern living at its finest; a traditional 2-story home includes 4bdrms/ 3baths and 2,871 sqft of living space nestled in the Shadow Wood Subdivision. This gem offers a versatile floor plan with plenty of space. The great room is adjacent to a guest room and the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two dining areas, cute and casual dining, and a more formal dining area which includes trey ceilings and oversees the front yard. The master suite features a spacious bathroom, ceramic tiled shower, large tub with his and hers vanities, and an oversized master closet. Media/flex room comes with 11 speakers surround sound. All bedrooms are generously sized. Home also has 2 car garage and privacy fence. Minutes from Fort Benning, with easy access to major highways, shopping, and dining! The back yard includes an extended patio and canopy for those hot days, it’s the perfect outdoor space for entertaining.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday night. Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan and a deposition confirm Casey Leon Murphy, 36, is charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 54-year-old Torey Robinson, according to the court filing. The deposition...
TUSKEGEE, AL

