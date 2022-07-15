ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

After 35 years, two men released from prison with sentences vacated in 1986 arson, murder

By Mugo Odigwe, Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kifV9_0ggMoo9J00

After 35 years, two men released from prison with sentences vacated in 1986 arson, murder 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men who were convicted of arson and murder as teenagers were released from prison after 35 years.

The men – Arthur Almendarez and John Galvan – had their prison sentences vacated by an Illinois Appellate Court panel. They were walked out of the Cook County Jail Thursday night.

One family member yelled, "he's a free man."

"I'm trying not to let the anger poison my soul," Almendarez said and embracing his family. "I've been fighting this whole time. I've been so mad."

Almendarez said his mother, who passed away, is not here to see him as a free man.

No, after 35 years behind bars, he said he does not know how to be free.

"I don't," He said. "I grew up in prison. I was 20 years old when I got locked up. All I know how to do is be a convict. Now I gotta learn how to be a man in the world and society."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUHeR_0ggMoo9J00
Family Photos

It was an emotional night as the men's families and supporters prepared to welcome them home.

Consider this – back when they were taken into custody, Galvan was only 18 and Almendarez 19.

Chicago Police arrested the men for an arson in the early-morning hours on Sept. 21, 1986. An apartment building at 2603 W. 24th Pl. in the Little Village neighborhood went up in smoke. Two young men - Guadalupe and Julio Martinez, who lived in the upstairs apartment with their family – were both killed.

Almendarez and Galvan were arrested nine months later, according to the appellate decision. They were tried, convicted, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Both have always maintained their innocence, and claimed that two Chicago Police detectives beat a confession out of them. After countless appeals and 35 years later, the appellate court vacated the sentence – resulting in their release.

Their family members were shocked to get the call.

"We have been waiting for this day for 35 years," said Almendarez's sister, Laura Guevara. "It's overdue."

"I can't breathe until he walks out - I can't," said Almendarez's sister, Lydia Villalobos.

"It's unbelievable – I mean, it was like a living nightmare, and I can't believe it's over," said Galvan's mother, Linda Flores. She added that the first thing she wants to do with her son is "give him a hug. I want him to just take it slow. So much in this world has changed in 35 years."

Family members gathered outside the Cook County Jail at 5 p.m. Thursday. They were determined to wait to see Almendarez and Galvan walk out the doors.

It is worth emphasizing that Almendarez and Galvan's sentences were only vacated – they were not exonerated. In about two weeks, they will return to court, at which time it will be determined whether the Cook County State's Attorney's office drops the case completely or prepares to retry it from the beginning.

Comments / 17

Donald Smith
3d ago

The IL prison system and the judges throughout IL and Chicago have locked a lot of people up wrongfully on purpose and they've claimed to be non-biased/prejudiced but that's a lie almost every judge on every bench in IL a racist and they don't rule from law most if not all of them rule from personal opinion violating their oath of office every day and everyone of them violates it in other ways as well even the judges of color and the lawyers violate that trust by trying to fit in where they don't actually belong!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
5
Donald Smith
3d ago

And the city shouldn't have an option to re-try them after 35 years they probably didn't have enough evidence beyond a reasonable doubt in the first place there's two types of justice in America one for them and another for us as I've always said it's justice for most Caucasians and the rich and just us for most black and brown people and the poor!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
3
Paul Cummins
3d ago

If they could stay out they lives like kings with all the money there about to get but unfortunately all they no is the joint

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Murder trial set for October

The murder trial of a 34-year-old Chicago man in connection with a 2020 Clinton homicide is set to begin on Oct. 31, 2022, according to court records. Carlton Douglas Jr., of Chicago, faces a charge of first degree murder, court records say. He remains in Clinton County Jail. The 2020...
CLINTON, IA
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Armed robber ties woman to chair at Lincoln Square Walgreens, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber tied a woman to a chair at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, Chicago police said. The robbery happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood's 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old woman was outside, opening the business' door, when an unknown person approached her from behind. The offender displayed a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, in what has been called a case of road rage.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the woman's family wanted to know Monday night why the shooter hadn't bene charged.Cellphone video shows a nearly lifeless Aaliyah Ivory on the pavement of I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson Saturday, after she was shot six times. The bullet holes busted through the back windshield of Ivory's Ford Focus.Ivory survived, and we spoke with her from Advocate Christ Medical...
MATTESON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with throwing firecracker at police officer responding to street racing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is facing charges after police say he threw fireworks at police officers, striking and injuring one. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a call of street racing and fireworks being thrown from the upper level of a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Canal on Saturday morning around 4:23 a.m. It was a dramatic scene as hundreds of people gathered to watch with screeching tires and donuts in the middle of a West Loop intersection. Even after a rain, skid marks were still visible in the entire intersection at Monro and South Clinton....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old was shot in Englewood Sunday night. Police said the teen was a passenger in a car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 9:11 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Prison#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Chicago's top cop addresses loss of three officers by suicide this month; "each of their losses is a tragedy"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two Chicago police officers and a sergeant have died from suicide this month alone, Police Supt. David Brown and other department leaders on Monday outlined what they're doing to make sure officers are getting the help they need.Brown, a department chaplain, and the head of the department's Employee Assistance Program, described some of the programs available to officers to prevent this from happening again."Police work is tough work. I would argue it's been the most difficult time these last two-and-a-half years to be police officers in this country," Brown said.Suicide in the law enforcement community is...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Another Chicago police officer dies by suicide, department confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family.   The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Uber driver recounts terrifying carjacking incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after a gun was put to his head while on the job. It all started in North Lawndale and ended in suburban Stickney Township. Now Chicago Police say that gun was used in several robberies. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the driver, who was deeply shaken. He has been an Uber driver for five years, and nothing like this has ever happened. He was not injured, but he feels like had he not done what the carjackers wanted, he would not be here to tell his story. "I just got to do whatever...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy