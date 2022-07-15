ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Rising HVAC repair costs blowing up Coloradan's budgets

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLfcI_0ggMP5Nq00

Triple digit temps have us running inside to beat the heat, but many people don't acknowledge their A/C until it stops working. Now is a terrible time for your system to break down. Not only is it the middle of summer, but repair shops are busy and the cost of service is rising.

Marcus Fauth, owner of Great Guys Heating and Cooling in Littleton, says repair requests keep coming.

"Last Saturday the phone didn't stop ringing. I had 76 individual emails requesting service in addition to the phone nonstop," said Fauth. "A service tech generally runs anywhere between four and six service calls per day. The challenge is most HVAC companies, including my competitors, just can't service as many requests that come in a timely manner."

Fauth says they've spent a lot of time and money recruiting workers to do the job. He says skilled laborers across home service fields have been hard to come by.

He says many of the calls he gets for repairs could've been avoided by doing preventative maintenance.

"If there's a lack of preventative maintenance done on a system, and then you experience exorbitantly high temperatures, of course that takes a toll on the system. It's like driving a car without changing the oil frequently. You're going to experience breakdowns if you don't do proper maintenance," said Fauth.

The pandemic created supply issues nationwide that made getting certain parts needed for repair difficult. Fauth says it's a problem some customers are still running in to.

"Most of the manufacturers are resolving their post COVID supply chain issues on the residential side. Commercial is a different story," said Fauth. "I've got one particular customer who owns a large restaurant and he's going to have to wait till the second quarter of next year to get his new rooftop unit."

The supply that is available is becoming much more expensive. Inflation has hit the HVAC industry hard. Material costs are rising with the temps and it's trickling down to customers.

"We had one of our manufacturers actually had about a 23% price increase in a matter of less than 90 days. It drives the cost up not just repairs, but also of replacement of equipment as well," said Fauth.

Chris Van Meter, a project manager for Golden West Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, has seen dramatic price increases on certain parts.

"This piece used to be $4 to $5 each. Now it's $33. It really ripples through the rest of the pricing," said Van Meter. "The biggest trick is trying to keep our level of quality high and still delivering the price point that our customers need."

Van Meter recommends having a professional contractor come out and evaluate your systems before the summer starts. They might find ways to bring down your energy consumption and prevent you from paying thousands for a fix down the road.

"This is the kind of think people forget about until it breaks. Then it's a rushed situation. So just like anything you own, the preventative maintenance will help it last longer, run better, be more efficient, hopefully break down less," said Van Meter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

3 places to get gas for under $4 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average. As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: Sales Are Down Because Colorado Squandered Its Marijuana Lead

Colorado's marijuana market plunge continues, with dispensary sales falling for the twelfth month in a row. According to data released by the state Department of Revenue, Colorado dispensaries sold about $147.8 million in May, a 4.5 percent drop from April and a 24 percent decline from May of last year, when dispensaries sold over $194 million.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Louisville residents who lost homes to Marshall Fire appeal to city for tax rebates

Saturday morning, Marshall Fire victims took to the streets in Louisville to let the community know what they need to rebuild their neighborhoods. "Let's cut to the chase. We need dollars and cents," said one speaker at the Louisville Use Tax Rally. Thanks to rising construction costs and some homeowners being underinsured, many who lost their homes are paying more to rebuild them, leaving homeowners scrambling to make up the difference in cost. "Some are using their personal property insurance money. So, you got money for your insurer for your couch and your bicycles and you are using that on your toilets and...
LOUISVILLE, CO
KXRM

Lightning strikes in Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was serious storm activity all over Colorado — and in Colorado Springs, we saw some amazing lightning displays. Some, saw them a little bit closer than they would like. One man at The Meadows apartment complex caught some truly stunning video of lightning striking a tree just outside his balcony. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Littleton, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Littleton, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Sterling Ranch begins state’s first commercial rainwater harvesting pilot program

As Colorado’s drought drags on, one Douglas County community is hoping to pave the way for a new commercial water source: rain. Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community in the northwest region of the county, is ready to test the idea out after more than a decade of working with the legislature and gathering data. If it works, it could change the way the entire state thinks about rainwater harvesting.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Plumbing#Coloradan#Great Guys Heating
county17.com

Crazy Woman Canyon road to close for the summer

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The road through Crazy Woman Canyon in the Big Horn Mountains will close for the remainder of the summer for repairs starting Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crazy Woman Road will close every weekday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting July 18 and...
GILLETTE, WY
CBS Denver

DIA price of parking increases for first time since 2019

The price of parking at Denver International Airport increased Friday for the first time in three years. Parking at the garage will go from $5 to $7, and it will cost you $2 more to park there each dayParking in the economy lot will be $1 extra per hour and also per day Short-term parking will also go up $1 an hourParking at 61st and Pena will go up $2 every 12 hours and $1 each dayThis will be the first rate increase since September of 2019.One area that won't see a price increase is in the Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots. Those will remain at $8 per day with no hourly rate.DIA officials say the reason for the increase was based on the demand and the increased costs to maintain and operate the lots.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

More people are moving to Colorado than out

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote work became a new reality for many, more people moved to the Centennial State than away.Colorado had a net inbound migration of 52% from January 2021 to February 2022, according to Moody's Analytics (subscription), ranking the state 20th in the U.S.Why it matters: Recruiting and retaining people is a significant factor in the state's economic success.By the numbers: 264,680 people moved into Colorado, while 248,150 people moved away, per Moody's. That's a net gain of 16,530 people.Between the lines: As we've reported, Colorado metro areas have lured plenty of tech talent...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Denver

Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing.""We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone."Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver opens cooling centers as record heat creeps closer

As much of the Denver metro area endures sizzling heat on Monday, the Mile High City is opening its recreation centers during business hours to be used as cooling stations. Those looking for reprieve can also head to public library locations in Denver. Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Meet the Bustang's smaller, faster cousin: Pegasus

The Colorado Department of Transportation says after seeing an increase in interest in their West Line services (moving people between Denver and Avon by bus), they are glad to finally have their new Pegasus buses running routes this summer. The smaller 11 seat ADA compliant minivan might cost the same as the bigger Bustang rides, but it's potentially faster because of it's size. "By providing the smaller vehicle, we can ride those express lanes," CDOT Director of transit and rail Amber Blake said, exposing the secret of the smaller bus. "It can avoid some of the traffic and be a more seamless...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton to test CodeRED emergency alert system

Thornton is the latest city along the Front Range to get ready to test its emergency notification system. CodeRED is the primary way to find out about fires, severe weather, law enforcement activity, evacuations and utility outages."The test will provide critical training for dispatchers and improve the readiness of residents by increasing awareness of emergency messaging and promoting sign-ups for the notification system. A disaster can happen at any time anywhere, and residents can take steps to be informed when disasters strike," said Thornton Emergency Manager Ryan Doyle.Residents who sign up can receive texts, calls or emails for free.Thornton city officials say they will test the system on July 27.
THORNTON, CO
Courthouse News Service

Holy smokes! Weed drops to record low prices despite record high inflation

DENVER (CN) — Friday afternoon is unusually slow at Dank Recreational and Medical Dispensary in Denver, giving manager Jake Heim time to talk between ID checks. “We’re seeing less traffic and purchase amounts are going down,” he said. “People don’t have disposable income, so even our medical customers are dialing down to what they really need.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy