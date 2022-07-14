ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

8-year-old shot and killed by his younger brother in what authorities believe was a tragic accident

By Raja Razek
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother Thursday in what Arkansas authorities believe was an accidental...

www.cnn.com

Nikki Larson
3d ago

What is wrong with these parents? We have guns, and we teach our kids safety. They would never handle one of our guns on their own. Educate your kids and keep your guns locked up, Its really simple, even a 5year can understand.

no name needed
3d ago

a tragic accident that could have been prevented if there had been responsible parents....no gun that should be in a child's reach... sad a life was loss to teach lessons of responsibility that should have already been known.... punishment should come into play for the lack proper parenting

Brandi R Habana
2d ago

maybe the parents of these kids should be held accountable. it's horrible. but the gun didn't do it by itself. adults need to be charged when a gun is left where kids can get it.

