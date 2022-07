ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the name of a 42-year-old woman who died as a result of a weekend traffic crash. Investigators said Christina Holman was traveling southbound on State Highway 13 when she went off the roadway and into the west ditch. Her vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the town of Easton. That location is about 10 miles south of Adams.

ADAMS, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO