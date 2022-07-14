90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After 2022 cast includes Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO