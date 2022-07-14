ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After 2022 cast includes Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara

By Helen Williams
realitytitbit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article90 Day Fiancé fans can get excited in 2022 as a brand new season of everyone’s favourite spin-off is officially here! The 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? 2022 cast includes Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara and many more familiar faces and we can’t wait to find out how they’re...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happily Ever After#90 Day Fianc#Tlc
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still don't see eye to eye when it comes to their prenup. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the fiancés are still at an impasse after Bilal, 42, blindsided Shaeeda with the legal document, prompting Shaeeda to say she was "in complete shock" at the idea — which she previously thought was off the table.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Chloe doesn't appear on Chrisley Knows Best due to ongoing legal drama

Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe has featured on Chrisley Knows Best since the show began. However, she doesn’t appear on the current season and fans have been worried about her whereabouts. Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe several years ago as her parents Kyle (Todd’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

'90 Day Fiance': Shaeeda Shares Cryptic Posts After Clash With Bilal's Ex

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are one of the most talked about couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. The much-loved TLC reality series follows the love stories of several non-American women who visit the U.S. for a short period of time and meet their fiancé's. After spending 90 days together, the couple must decide whether they marry or go their separate ways.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy