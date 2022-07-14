Pittsburgh weather: Highs in the low 80s

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh stormwater project is causing major headaches for nearby residents and businesses. And now, the project has been delayed, forcing even more disruptions. Aaron Tyler can open his garage on Fleury Way in Homewood, but he cannot get large tractors out of the garage. That makes...
PITTSBURGH — The death of a young man on a Pittsburgh neighborhood street Sunday night was the 40th homicide in the city this year. As Pittsburgh was approaching that mark in recent weeks, police officials have been sending a message when responding to questions about cases. "Every homicide that...
Crews responded to a fire in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood. Sky 4 with flew over the scene Monday afternoon on North Craig Street. Video shows several firefighters actively working on the roof there. At one point, the fire went to two-alarms. There is no word yet on what caused...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Vilsack Road in Shaler Township will be closed for four months according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The road between Morewood Road and Sunnyfield Drive closed Monday morning and will remain closed through November. Crews will be replacing Pine Creek...
A crane arrived at Acrisure Stadium on Pittsburgh's North Shore Monday to remove Heinz Field signage. Our Action Cam spotted the crane in place Monday morning. The removal comes one week after it was revealed that the North Shore stadium of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers would be renamed Acrisure Stadium after more than 20 years as Heinz Field.
Family and friends are saying goodbye to Pittsburgh fire captain Jim Ellis. The 23-year-veteran died last week following what city officials described as an extended illness. "Jimmy was a fireman’s fireman," said Battalion Chief Edmund Farley. "Everybody looked up to him. He was an instructor. The first time I met him, we went to New York on 9/11. He is one of my best friends."
Pittsburgh police officers had a unique rescue on their hands Sunday on the North Side. Homicide detective Eddie Fallert spotted a "raccoon in distress." The animal had a plastic jar stuck on its head. So, Fallert called Detective Bobby Shaw, who showed up with the right tools to help. The...
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said it will perform a system upgrade on Tuesday. That means some customers may experience low water pressure. The work is expected to impact customers in Murrysville, Jeannette, Penn Borough and Penn Township. The municipal authority said the work is...
Police are investigating after three dogs were shot in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County. The shooting happened along Lessing Road on Saturday. Investigators say the three dogs were put outside in their yard, but then managed to push a latched gate open. One of the dogs then bit a woman at...
Sunday marks three years since Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall died. Hall was shot while off-duty in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on July 14, 2019. He died three days later on July 17. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police posted a tribute in his honor on social media. "Pittsburgh police continue to...
Sunday marks 20 years since two teenagers were found struck and killed in Butler County. Shawn Baur was only 15 years old when he and his friend Scott Fosnaught were killed walking on Cashdollar Road in Butler County. Their families say they were walking home from a party when they...
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A young person, described as a juvenile male, was taken to the hospital following a shooting in McKees Rocks on Monday. The shooting happened a little before 11:25 p.m. on the 700 block of Mary Street. Allegheny County police said first responders found the victim...
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
Police in Blairsville, Indiana County, are investigating after they say 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from a tractor-trailer. The discovery was made at 4 a.m. Monday when the owner of the vehicle returned to where he parked it near Dean's Diner. The tractor-trailer had been parked there since...
Thomas Lloyd Jr., the mayor of Avalon Borough, died at the age of 64. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has learned Lloyd died on Sunday. A cause of death has not been released. Lloyd served as mayor of Avalon since 2017 and served on the borough council for eight years.
Bethel Park police said they've arrested a man who allegedly broke into Steel City Collectibles in White Oak and allegedly stole thousands of dollars in sports cards. Police say they picked him up while approaching a card shop in Bethel Park. The suspect, Jarrod Pickering, also allegedly attempted to burglarize...
TRAFFORD, Pa. — Charges have now been filed against an Armstrong County woman accused of stealing a family's one-year-old German Shepherd on July 1. Trafford police filed charges against 19-year-old Molly Bureau, accusing her of stealing the dog after she had agreed to watch the animal. The dog's owner,...
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is in police custody after being charged in connection to a shooting overnight in Aliquippa. State police say Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Aliquippa police responded to a report of shots fired around 1...
