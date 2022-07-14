ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh weather: Highs in the low 80s

By Ashley Dougherty
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Dry conditions will linger into the...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

Pittsburgh storm water project causing delays, disruptions

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh stormwater project is causing major headaches for nearby residents and businesses. And now, the project has been delayed, forcing even more disruptions. Aaron Tyler can open his garage on Fleury Way in Homewood, but he cannot get large tractors out of the garage. That makes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Killing in Larimer marks 40th homicide so far for 2022 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The death of a young man on a Pittsburgh neighborhood street Sunday night was the 40th homicide in the city this year. As Pittsburgh was approaching that mark in recent weeks, police officials have been sending a message when responding to questions about cases. "Every homicide that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews respond to fire in North Oakland

Crews responded to a fire in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood. Sky 4 with flew over the scene Monday afternoon on North Craig Street. Video shows several firefighters actively working on the roof there. At one point, the fire went to two-alarms. There is no word yet on what caused...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Part of Vilsack Road in Shaler closing for 4 months

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Vilsack Road in Shaler Township will be closed for four months according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The road between Morewood Road and Sunnyfield Drive closed Monday morning and will remain closed through November. Crews will be replacing Pine Creek...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Ketchup bottle removed from newly-renamed Acrisure Stadium

A crane arrived at Acrisure Stadium on Pittsburgh's North Shore Monday to remove Heinz Field signage. Our Action Cam spotted the crane in place Monday morning. The removal comes one week after it was revealed that the North Shore stadium of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers would be renamed Acrisure Stadium after more than 20 years as Heinz Field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Visitation held for Pittsburgh Fire Captain Jim Ellis

Family and friends are saying goodbye to Pittsburgh fire captain Jim Ellis. The 23-year-veteran died last week following what city officials described as an extended illness. "Jimmy was a fireman’s fireman," said Battalion Chief Edmund Farley. "Everybody looked up to him. He was an instructor. The first time I met him, we went to New York on 9/11. He is one of my best friends."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'You're free!' Pittsburgh police step in to rescue a raccoon in distress

Pittsburgh police officers had a unique rescue on their hands Sunday on the North Side. Homicide detective Eddie Fallert spotted a "raccoon in distress." The animal had a plastic jar stuck on its head. So, Fallert called Detective Bobby Shaw, who showed up with the right tools to help. The...
wtae.com

Three dogs shot in Armstrong County

Police are investigating after three dogs were shot in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County. The shooting happened along Lessing Road on Saturday. Investigators say the three dogs were put outside in their yard, but then managed to push a latched gate open. One of the dogs then bit a woman at...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Young person in the hospital following shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A young person, described as a juvenile male, was taken to the hospital following a shooting in McKees Rocks on Monday. The shooting happened a little before 11:25 p.m. on the 700 block of Mary Street. Allegheny County police said first responders found the victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

Doctor killed in crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Avalon Mayor Thomas Lloyd Jr. dies at 64

Thomas Lloyd Jr., the mayor of Avalon Borough, died at the age of 64. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has learned Lloyd died on Sunday. A cause of death has not been released. Lloyd served as mayor of Avalon since 2017 and served on the borough council for eight years.
AVALON, PA
wtae.com

Dog-sitter accused of stealing family's German Shepherd

TRAFFORD, Pa. — Charges have now been filed against an Armstrong County woman accused of stealing a family's one-year-old German Shepherd on July 1. Trafford police filed charges against 19-year-old Molly Bureau, accusing her of stealing the dog after she had agreed to watch the animal. The dog's owner,...
TRAFFORD, PA
wtae.com

Woman in police custody after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is in police custody after being charged in connection to a shooting overnight in Aliquippa. State police say Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Aliquippa police responded to a report of shots fired around 1...
ALIQUIPPA, PA

