Pittsburgh weather: Highs in the low 80s

Family and friends are saying goodbye to Pittsburgh fire captain Jim Ellis. The 23-year-veteran died last week following what city officials described as an extended illness. "Jimmy was a fireman’s fireman," said Battalion Chief Edmund Farley. "Everybody looked up to him. He was an instructor. The first time I met him, we went to New York on 9/11. He is one of my best friends."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO