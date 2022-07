Being the only mid-engined Bimmer ever produced for the road, the M1 is not only unique but also extremely rare, since it was limited to just 453 examples. Built between 1978-1981, the M1 is an articulation of Italian and German technology. While Dallara developed the chassis, the fiberglass body was designed by Giugiaro. The heart of the matter, the M88 engine, was developed by Paul Rosche, the then technical head of the Motorsport division. As the homologation model of the FIA Group 5 race car, the M1 was wicked fast on the road but did not receive the attention it needed at the time. Today, however, the M1 can go for crazy money, and the one you see here is a perfect example.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO