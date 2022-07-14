Death notices for July 14, 2022

Carol Jane DeLancey, 84, of Croton on Hudson, NY, passed away on July 7, 2022. Born on November 1, 1937, she was the oldest child of the late Henry E. and Mabel E. Allen and proud older sister of Polly (Tony), Henry Duke (Ruth), George (Micki), Laura (Fred), and David E. Allen (Mindy).
Returning for its 187th year, the Boone County Fair will be held this week at the Central Missouri Events Center in Columbia. The fair is scheduled to open Tuesday and run until Saturday with events and contests scheduled throughout the week. Activities kick off Monday evening with Family Fun Night at 5:30 p.m.
As Edward Linzie sees it, there’s no separating farming from Black history. A native Boone County resident and a third-generation farmer, Linzie splits his time between his full-time job working for a lawn care service and his true passion, his farm. To Linzie, farming is something not just integral to him, but to the African American experience as a whole.
Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Kristen Hirlinger, a Boonville native, was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing on Tuesday. MU Associate Professor Kent Collins passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. A closed deposition is scheduled for Eric Greitens' child custody case against his ex-wife. The deposition is set for Wednesday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public talk with updates on the progress of the I-70 bridge at Rocheport on Saturday morning. “We’re excited to offer the opportunity,” Project Director Brandi Baldwin said. “People can hear directly from the team that is doing the work on the new bridges.”
As Brian Earls’ fifth grade class at Fairview Elementary School prepared for their "bio blitz" toward the end of the school year, students were eager to get outside. He sprayed them with bug repellent and calmed their enthusiasm somewhat as they gathered for his place-based lesson that day. “F-A-L,”...
Chris Felmlee, school superintendent of Southern Boone School District in Ashland, is on leave, the school board stated in a letter to the community Thursday. Tim Roth, assistant superintendent, will serve as interim superintendent for the school district effective immediately, according to the statement. “The Board of Education is confident...
Missouri baseball landed its second transfer pitcher in as many days Friday, when Minnesota senior J.P. Massey announced his commitment to the Tigers via his Twitter account. Massey follows left-handed Jacob Hasty, who reportedly joined MU from LSU on Thursday. The Minnesota right-hander made 12 starts in his senior season...
The recent announcement of the termination of a contract between the city and developers of a 581-acre solar field north of Columbia is yet another setback in reaching the city’s 100% renewable energy goal by 2035. The Columbia City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday...
