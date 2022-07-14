Death notices for July 14, 2022

As Edward Linzie sees it, there’s no separating farming from Black history. A native Boone County resident and a third-generation farmer, Linzie splits his time between his full-time job working for a lawn care service and his true passion, his farm. To Linzie, farming is something not just integral to him, but to the African American experience as a whole.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO