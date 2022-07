NEWPORT, Maine (AP) — A man with a gun at a Maine campground was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff during a confrontation, authorities said. Penobscot County authorities received a report of a social media post that there was a person with a weapon at the Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport on Friday afternoon, Newport police and the Penobscot County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

NEWPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO