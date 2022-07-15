Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson exits after getting hit in hand by 95 mph fastball

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) reacts after being hit on the hand by a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after being hit by a pitch in his hand.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Donaldson took a Hunter Strickland 95 mph fastball to the hand. The ball made a sickening sound as it smacked off Donaldson's hand before he fell to the ground in obvious pain.

In 70 games for the Yankees this season, Donaldson is batting .267/.364/.499 with nine home runs and 34 RBI.

Donaldson missed 11 games earlier this season dealing with COVID-19 and a shoulder injury. Since returning to the lineup on June 3, the former MVP is batting .211/.268/.374 with four home runs and 19 RBI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yankees re-acquired utility man Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later. Wade rejoins the Yankees just eight months after being traded to the Angels.

Wade, who has played every position but catcher and first base, could come in handy for the Yankees if Donaldson were to miss time.

Wade batted .281/.272/.272 with a home run and eight RBI in 67 games with the Angels.