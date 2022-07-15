ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson exits after getting hit in hand by 95 mph fastball

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpdhf_0ggL07I100
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) reacts after being hit on the hand by a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after being hit by a pitch in his hand.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Donaldson took a Hunter Strickland 95 mph fastball to the hand. The ball made a sickening sound as it smacked off Donaldson's hand before he fell to the ground in obvious pain.

In 70 games for the Yankees this season, Donaldson is batting .267/.364/.499 with nine home runs and 34 RBI.

Donaldson missed 11 games earlier this season dealing with COVID-19 and a shoulder injury. Since returning to the lineup on June 3, the former MVP is batting .211/.268/.374 with four home runs and 19 RBI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yankees re-acquired utility man Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later. Wade rejoins the Yankees just eight months after being traded to the Angels.

Wade, who has played every position but catcher and first base, could come in handy for the Yankees if Donaldson were to miss time.

Wade batted .281/.272/.272 with a home run and eight RBI in 67 games with the Angels.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
New York State
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Fastball#Baseball#Sports#New York Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#Rbi#Mvp#The Los Angeles Angels
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
MLB
Yardbarker

Are the Cowboys better off without Ezekiel Elliot?

Shannon Sharpe said something a few days ago about Ezekiel Elliot that many NFL fans would most likely agree with. Sharpe said that we’ve never seen a running back in year seven recapture what they lost two or three years ago. People agreed with this statement, and I even saw many fans go a step further and say that the Cowboys would be better with Zeke off the roster, which would ultimately lead to Tony Pollard getting a massive increase in touches. While I agree with Shannon’s take and the idea that Pollard needs more touches, the idea that the Cowboys are better without Zeke is ludicrous.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Dodgers fans take Astros hate to the next level at All-Star Futures Game

Houston Astros prospects Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were booed by Los Angeles Dodgers fans at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase has a profound hatred for the Houston Astros. MLB investigated and declared that the Astros illegally stole signs through electronic means during the 2017 season, the very year where they won the World Series by defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Of course, there would be some bad blood carrying over for years to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy