ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

AEW Announces Date And Location For All Out

featuresofwrestling.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling have confirmed details for the upcoming pay-per-view All Out. AEW announced on the July 13th Dynamite that the next pay-per-view will be returning to Chicago for a week long series of events scheduled to take...

featuresofwrestling.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Ratings: Bachelorette and CBS Reruns Lead Monday, Claim to Fame Dips

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this week drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking down from its premiere but still dominating Monday in the demo. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped from its week-ago debut. CBS’ reruns of The Neighborhood and NCIS led Monday in total audience, each delivering 3.2 million viewers. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (2.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied season lows. Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/.0.3) and Beat Shazam (1.8 mil/0.3) were both steady. The CW’s Roswell NM (440K/0.1) was steady, whereas In...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy