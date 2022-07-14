AEW Announces Date And Location For All Out

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this week drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking down from its premiere but still dominating Monday in the demo. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped from its week-ago debut. CBS’ reruns of The Neighborhood and NCIS led Monday in total audience, each delivering 3.2 million viewers. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (2.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied season lows. Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/.0.3) and Beat Shazam (1.8 mil/0.3) were both steady. The CW’s Roswell NM (440K/0.1) was steady, whereas In...

TV SHOWS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO