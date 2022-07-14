City of Irvine Facility Reservations for 2023 to Open in August

The City of Irvine will open calendar year 2023 facility reservation requests to the public in August. Reservation requests for indoor facilities, such as community centers and senior centers, and non-athletic use of outdoor facilities at community parks are opened annually according to the City’s Community Facilities Reservation Policy. Applications will be accepted beginning August 1 for Irvine residents; August 8 for Irvine-based nonprofit groups; and August 15 for all other groups, including nonresidents and Irvine commercial or for-profit businesses. This annual calendar applies to community parks, centers, and neighborhood parks. Great Park reservations are managed under a separate policy and process.

Reservations for community facilities managed by the City of Irvine Community Services Department are accepted and processed starting each August for the following calendar year. To ensure fair use by individuals and community groups, reservation availability and fees are based on user categories, in accordance with the Community Facilities Reservation Policy that can be found at cityofirvine.org/reservations. Information on athletic reservations, aquatic facilities, and Great Park reservations can also be found on the reservations webpage.

User group categories help City staff prioritize reservation requests, and a formal permitting process ensures equitable access for groups such as private individuals, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and commercial entities. City of Irvine programs, services, and events are scheduled in advance, prior to reservations opening to the public.

Facility reservation applications for 2023 will be accepted and processed as follows (please refer to the reservation policy at cityofirvine.org/reservations for more detailed category descriptions):

Monday, August 1, 8 a.m., for Irvine resident private parties (Category B (R) Residents)

for Irvine resident private parties (Category B (R) Residents) Applications require proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.

Monday, August 8, 8 a.m., for nonprofit groups (Category A (R) Residents)

for nonprofit groups (Category A (R) Residents) For details, visit the Nonprofit Rental Information webpage at cityofirvine.org/reservations. All required documents must be submitted on or before August 9.

Monday, August 15, 8 a.m., for all other groups (groups (Categories A Non-Residents, B Non-Residents, C Residents and Non-Residents)

Please note that the City is in the process of rehabilitating the Bommer Canyon Cattle Camp event site, with construction expected to be complete at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023. Tentative holds are being accepted for 2023 reservations and will be permitted after an opening date is established for the event site.

For questions and more information, visit cityofirvine.org/reservations, or contact Facility Reservations at 949-724-6620 or reservations@cityofirvine.org.