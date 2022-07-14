Do Not Disturb keeps turning off

Took a leap this week and ordered the samsung screen protector from amazon. i had read the earlier reviews on the samsung site and most of them weren't good, but for $16 and free shipping from amazon i was willing to give it a try. i gotta say, its only been on for a few days, but its pretty good. damn near feels like the screen protector that came on the note 10+ when i first got it. no fingers sticking occasionally, scrolling and using the pen is also nice and smooth. after it settled in for 24 hours, you can hardly tell its there if it wasn't for the camera notch. install was simple as well, it comes with a tray that the bottom of the phone sits in, start at the middle and go from there.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO