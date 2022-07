Just an ordinary dude who did an extraordinary thing. According to Global News, 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic was going about his day and delivering pizzas in Lafayette, Indiana, when he noticed a house engulfed in flames on one of his routes on July 11. Most people wouldn’t have the nerve to do anything more than call 911, but Bostic took matters into his own hands once he realized he didn’t have his phone on him, and went into the flaming house […] The post Indiana Pizza Delivery Guy Rushes Into Burning House & Rescues 5 Kids, Punches Out Window & Suffers Severe Smoke Inhalation first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 9 MINUTES AGO