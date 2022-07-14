ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teen caught in crossfire of two gunmen in Columbus while another shot in car

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty


According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.

The first 19-year-old said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his black Honda Accord near Tennyson Boulevard and Hemingway Court when a man he didn’t know walked up to his car. The man then began shooting at him, hitting him in his right elbow. CPD said the teen drove away from the shooter towards Cedar and Noe Bixby and then called the police.

