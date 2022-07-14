Watch: Mic'd Up | Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio at Caps Prospect Tournament

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports though, star athletes when they are younger end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
LeBron James put on a show Saturday during his first Drew League game since 2011. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James would be a participant in the annual offseason pro-am competition on Saturday. After a disappointing 33-49 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 37-year-old did not appear to have any rust while suiting up for the MMV Cheaters in their game against the Black Pearl Elite.
The Miami Heat seem intent on making a splash this offseason. They came ever so close to a second Finals appearance in the last 3 seasons in 2021-22 but bowed out in 7 games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was evident during that series, that the Heat needed another scoring threat alongside Jimmy Butler, and the team has been considering how to tackle the issue.
Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a future second round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Alec Burks, center Nerlens Noel , two future second round picks and cash considerations." Burks and Noel have...
Fontecchio, 26, spent last Euroleague season with Spanish club Baskonia, averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 22 games. His three-year deal with Baskonia includes and NBA exit clause that expires in July, per EuroHoops. He has also been receiving interest from the Lakers. “Fontecchio has also been...
At one time, former Las Vegas Raiders punter Marquette King was at the top of the NFL world. For years, he reigned as one of the best at his position. Despite an over-the-top persona that irritated opponents at times, Raider Nation embraced him, and he embraced the Silver and Black.
The Miami Heat have been among the most active teams this offseason, and it's no wonder why. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they have an experienced and star-studded core that has already made a trip to the Finals. With the addition of Kevin Durant (a player the Heat have...
The 2022 NFL season seems just moments away. Training camp is around the corner, and in Raider Nation, the excitement is palpable. Following one of the most tumultuous campaigns any franchise has endured, the Las Vegas Raiders made some big moves in the offseason. Those acquisitions have fans roaring for this upcoming football season.
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are headed for a West Coast reunion, but not on the Los Angeles Lakers yet. James and Irving are both set to participate in the Drew League on Saturday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. This marks the first time since 2011 that James will play in the annual offseason pro-am competition.
Cameron Smith continued his breakthrough season on Sunday with a win at The Open Championship. Not surprisingly, the young PGA superstar was asked for his thoughts on the LIV Golf Series after he captured the Claret Jug. His response has some golf fans concerned. Smith rode an incredibly hot putter...
View the original article to see embedded media. July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5...
When you're looking for somebody to vouch for new Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, you can stop the search at Steph Curry. The Warriors posted a farewell message on Twitter to Lee, who spent the last four seasons with Golden State before signing with Phoenix in the offseason. Curry, who...
Kyrie Irving's dream of donning the Purple and Gold is currently the worst kept secret in the league. After three seasons with the Nets ended in disaster, Uncle Drew is looking to simplify things by reuniting with his ex-teammate in Los Angeles. The problem is, Russell Westbrook is in the...
The New York Rangers have in essence finished what they wanted to accomplish in free agency. Looking back, the moves for next season’s lineup really began with signing RFA Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year, one-way extension. Instead of trying to find ways to keep Ryan Strome, or any of...
Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced the second retirement of his playing career back on June 21, but many assumed even then that it would be only a matter of time before he'd return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to once again play alongside "best friend" and quarterback Tom Brady.
In addition to competing against LeBron James, Draymond Green also stans for LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors star Green was in attendance as a spectator this weekend as James made his first appearance at the Drew League in over a decade. The four-time MVP James put on a show-stopping performance, becoming the talk of the town with his exploits at the pro-am event.
Each day after he pitches, Adam Wainwright does a little something called a “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.”. The St. Louis Cardinals ace will take walks around certain ballparks the day after he pitches and take in the sights and sounds of the stadiums and the many different cities.
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with All-Pro edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith earlier this offseason. That meant that they needed to add at least one more edge-rusher to provide depth for the starting tandem of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, who both recorded 9+ sacks in 2021. In April's NFL Draft, the team selected South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round. Enagbare has the talent and track record to provide an immediate impact for defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Just minutes into the NBA offseason free agency period, agent Andre Buck announced that P.J. Tucker had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-year, $33 million deal was agreed upon so swiftly that it raised a few eyebrows. One of those eyebrows belonged to the league office, who will now consider investigating the Sixers for tampering.
Entering his 4th year in the Pros, it’s crazy to think Eagles RB Miles Sanders has yet to eclipse 1k rushing yards in a season. Although, pacing himself with the League’s best in YPR (5.5 tied for 2nd amongst RBs in 2021), Sanders has yet to hit the plateaus of 200+ carries or 1,000 yards rushing in his first 3 seasons in Philadelphia.
