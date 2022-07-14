ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Gratitude for GSHS Key Club

By Special to the Gazette
gtgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 15 seven freshman students from GSHS came to visit, tour and enjoy a picnic lunch on the grounds of HartSong Ranch. The group was accompanied by Bill Sammons, an English teacher at GSHS and Key Club advisor, along with Dina Gentry,...

www.gtgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' fights to remain open at its original location

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill is fighting to stay open at its original location in El Dorado Hills. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. The Purple Place quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado Hills home is a haven for those in the 55-plus lifestyle

This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home located at 3836 Park Drive in El Dorado Hills is listed for $629,000 by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. Located in the graceful 55-plus active adult community of Versante in El Dorado Hills, this beautiful single-story home is centrally located in El Dorado Hills, in close proximity to all your day-to-day needs, from shopping to dining and everyday essentials.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Multiple Smaller Fires Extinguished In Region

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been busy responding to multiple fires that were quickly contained on this Sunday. One of the most visible was a fire in the 15900 block of Tuolumne Road near Black Oak Road. It burned less than an acre around noontime. There were a couple of structures nearby, but no damage was reported. Mop-up is still ongoing.
SONORA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Grow For It! Oh no, rotten tomatoes?

Have you waited anxiously for weeks to harvest tomatoes from your garden, only to discover a dark, sunken spot on the bottom of a ripe tomato? Yes, it looks ugly but don’t despair! This condition is called blossom end rot. It’s not uncommon; it’s not caused by a pest, nor does it mean your whole crop is ruined. Here’s a quick look at causes and cures of blossom end rot.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
El Dorado County, CA
Education
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Education
El Dorado County, CA
Government
Elk Grove Citizen

Kubota tractor facility on pace to open in EG next year

The Kubota Tractor Corp.’s in-construction western division headquarters in Elk Grove is on pace to open in the early part of 2023, said Kyle Hagen, director, division manager of that corporation’s western division. “Our timeline still is the early quarter of next year,” he told the Citizen this...
SFGate

Dog leads rescue team to injured owner camping in Tahoe National Forest

A man’s dog came to his rescue earlier this week after leading search and rescue teams to where he had fallen 70 feet and injured himself, CBS Sacramento reported. The dog’s 53-year-old owner was camping in Tahoe National Forest when he took the fall, breaking his hip and ribs. CalFire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help from 25 search and rescue volunteers in order to locate him, according to a Facebook post made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muffins#El Dorado#Gshs Key Club#Gshs And Key Club#The Key Club
KTVU FOX 2

More stalled housing market challenges California homebuyers, sellers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Some of the nation's housing markets that are cooling off fast are in California — Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and Stockton. That said, there are new challenges confronting both buyers and sellers in just the last four months. Just since last March, 30-year fixed market...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Granite Bay woman arrested for $11,000 in fraudulent checks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman was arrested by the Roseville Police Department on June 21 after evidence was found connecting her to multiple fraudulent checks, according to police. Police said they were initially tipped off about Brandi Noschka, 43, when a fraudulent check report was made...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mymotherlode.com

RV Fire Causing Highway 4 Traffic Delays

Farmington, CA — There was a fire on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County this morning, which has been causing delays for those traveling between Copperopolis and Stockton. The CHP reports that one-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 near Dunton Road. An RV caught on fire at around 9am and burned approximately ¼ acre of vegetation. The vehicle’s tires were burned in the fire, which has created challenges related to towing it away. No injuries were immediately reported. Travel with caution in that area.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hours-Long Standoff With Suspect At Cameron Park Apartment Complex Ends Peacefully

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Cameron Park apartment Friday morning. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex along La Crescenta Drive to investigate a disturbance. An argument and a suspicious shot were reportedly heard. Deputies evacuated the apartment complex and then tried to contact the suspect. A firearm was also recovered outside the suspect’s apartment. The suspect instead barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to surrender, deputies say. He also allegedly made threats to law enforcement. A SWAT team responded to the scene and were eventually able to establish a line of communication with the suspect. The suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, was eventually taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m.
CAMERON PARK, CA
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
Mountain Democrat

Woman ejected, dies in Highway 49 crash

A Placerville woman who California Highway Patrol investigators say wasn’t wearing her seatbelt was killed Wednesday in a collision on Highway 49 near China Hill Road south of the town of El Dorado. Shelli R. Ross, 53, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer on Highway 49 shortly before 4...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Lane, ramp closures, delays continue for road projects in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Travel delays are continuing through November on Interstate 80 in Truckee for road construction. Between 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17 and 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, alternating lane closures will be in effect on I-80 westbound between Central Truckee (Exit 186) and Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184). During the same time period, alternating lane closures will also be in effect on I-80 eastbound between Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184) and the SR-89 south separation (Exit 185).
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy