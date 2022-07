After defeating Red Lake County earlier in the day, the Stephen-Argyle Legion baseball team battled Fosston on Saturday evening in the District 9 Division II North Sub-District Tournament. The winner would guarantee a spot in the Championship game of the tournament tomorrow, while the loser would be sent to the losers bracket. Due to rain, the location of the tournament was moved from Argyle to two separate locations in Roseau, and Fosston. Fosston was the home team playing on their home field, and they seemed to enjoy it, winning the game 10-6 and putting up 7 runs in the third inning.

FOSSTON, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO