Mayor Eric Garcetti on July 8 celebrated the opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge – the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles. “The Sixth Street Viaduct isn’t just a connection between our communities – it’s a new landmark that represents the tenacity, beauty, and promise that defines Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with my fellow Angelenos who have been waiting for this day for six years and are ready to experience the benefits of this historic project.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO