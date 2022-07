SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An apartment Complex in Springfield’s fire alarm went off for several hours Saturday. Tenants Pine James Apartments on Pine Street said they waited hours for the screeching alarm to come to a halt. The alarm went off at 3:00 in the afternoon and it stopped after 10:00p.m., according to tenants. Fire officials confirmed that there is no active fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO