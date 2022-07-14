ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KMA MORNING SHOW - Kelsey Stupfell, TS Bank REV Small Business Pitch Competition

kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Council Bluffs) -- Several local companies are...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Page County board not using ARPA funds for certain EMA, dispatch tech services

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials won't be using COVID-19 relief dollars to pay for a package providing certain technology services for emergency management and dispatch. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted not to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay off a lease through the state for various PSAP services, including GeoComm for GIS and mapping, yearly maintenance from Wahltek, and tech support for computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, which works with county vehicles fitted with computers. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the county signed a three-year, $138,000 lease for the services last year, with this year's payment totaling over $49,000, including interest. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the board signed the lease to help the county save money on the services.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Green Plains CEO headlines SCIA banquet

(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry. That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from local, state and federal lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Business
kjan.com

Mulligan crowned Queen of the Shelby County Fair

(Harlan, Iowa) – The 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and royalty were announced, Thursday. Taking the title of Shelby County Fair Queen, was Mallory Mulligan. The 1st runner up was Sydney O’Neil, while the second runner up was Samantha Wahling. And, Myrna Havick along with Craig Olsen were inducted into the Shelby County Fair “Hall of Fame.”
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County Fair underway in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney. Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the FFA and open class horse shows and static judging throughout the morning and afternoon. Thursday evening's festivities include a Free-Will Barbecue sponsored by Fremont County Soil...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#Ts Bank
kmaland.com

Housing project returns to Nebraska City council agenda

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping plans for a major housing initiative clear another hurdle early next meeting. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds the second reading of an ordinance setting the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for $460,000. Plans call for construction of up to 40 units at that location to help meet the community's housing needs. Funding from the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would cover the purchase costs. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city's major employers are pushing for additional housing.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
York News-Times

York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
YORK, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Clarinda board approves meal price adjustment

(Clarinda) -- As schools return to charging for lunch and breakfast offerings, the Clarinda School District has slightly increased its prices. During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a $0.10 increase to its meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, as recommended by Food Service Director Julia Harris. The move comes after the end of a waiver for the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of income. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News Congress put the program forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that program ran out at the end of last month.
CLARINDA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
kmaland.com

Priest Park playground work delayed

(Shenandoah) -- Installation of new playground equipment at Priest Park will have to wait a few months longer. Earlier this week, Councilman Kim Swank announced at a Shenandoah City Council meeting that installation of the park's new all-inclusive playground equipment was set for July 25. However, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson says officials with Crouch Recreation, the project's contractor, informed the city Wednesday that installation must wait until after Shenfest in late September.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Barnes to deliver discussion on Nebraska's lost stories

(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history." On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Interstate 80 motorcycle crash injures one person near Underwood

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Officers responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday near Underwood. The crash occurred near exit 23 on Interstate 80 westbound just after 2 p.m. Police confirmed that one person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that eastbound and westbound lanes on...
UNDERWOOD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Cass County car fire shuts down I-80 traffic

GREENWOOD, Neb. -- An apparent car fire is causing headaches for drivers in easter Nebraska. According to Nebraska 511, a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate-80 near Greenwood Friday morning. They said the two right lanes of I-80 are blocked to make room for emergency crews. The exact cause of...
CASS COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in crash involving grain truck, train

WALNUT, Iowa — A 54-year-old Iowa mandied in a crash Wednesday involving a grain truck and a train near Walnut, Iowa, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. Around 2:40 p.m., a grain truck, driven by Ronald Huntoon, collided with a train on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road, according to authorities.
WALNUT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy