After no shortage of preparation and anticipation, the World Athletics Championships kick off at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene Friday afternoon. For the first time ever, the track and field world championships are being held in the U.S. and will span from July 15-24. Eugene will welcome more than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations during a meet that will put TrackTown USA in the global spotlight.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO