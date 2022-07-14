President Biden In Israel, Economic Outlook, Sri Lanka Crisis

LONDON/DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Tehran on Tuesday for a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the first trip by the Kremlin chief outside the former Soviet Union since the invasion of Ukraine.
President Biden is meeting with 9 leaders from the Middle East in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — seeking to reassert U.S. leadership in the region, and stave off Chinese and Russian influence. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden laid out his vision for the Middle East today. On the last day...
President Biden is on his way back to the United States after a four-day trip to the Middle East. It was his first time there as president. He reaffirmed commitments to Israel and released more aid money for Palestinians, and he attended a summit with Arab leaders who the U.S. is hoping will keep oil supplies flowing as gas prices remain high. This morning, he told them the U.S. intends to remain a key player in a region where American rivals also seek influence.
President Joe Biden's been in the Middle East this week - a warm welcome in Israel. He gave $316 million in new aid to Palestinians, and then a silent fist bump - not a handshake - with the Saudi crown prince. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee issues new subpoenas. NPR's Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
July 18 (UPI) -- There are only five candidates left to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and British prime minister -- and after Monday, there will be only four. Conservative British lawmakers were set to vote Monday night on the five remaining candidates -- Former Treasury chief Rishi...
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will take executive action on climate change as talks among Senate Democrats on possible legislation faltered, and he encouraged them to pursue a smaller deal focused on health care, in part to lower health costs in the face of high inflation. "I...
In the end, President Biden went with a fist bump. Biden greeted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an outstretched closed fist when he arrived on Friday at Al-Salam Royal Palace for meetings with bin Salman and his father, Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Related Story: Biden will visit...
Democrats in Congress will try to pass a few modest health care measures now that one of the party's own members has rejected climate spending. Also, the latest on midterm elections. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. We'll start this hour looking at how the Democrats' once-mighty social spending package, the Build Back...
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Florida Democrats’ all-but-certain Senate nominee this year, said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Demings, who represents Orlando in Congress, said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and is currently isolating from other people. “Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay...
Audio will be available later today. President Zelensky on Sunday abruptly fired two top officials — the spy chief and the top prosecutor — after an investigation found dozens of employees in those departments collaborated with Russia.
Institutional racism, greed, and a broken global health system are all working against African nations to ensure that people are dying from COVID in silence, according to a scathing assessment from the co-chair of the African Union's African Vaccine Delivery Alliance, Dr. Ayoade Alakija. More than two years into the...
The World Trade Organization reached an agreement on fisheries subsidies on June 17, prohibiting member countries from funding illegal fishing and fishing of overexploited stocks.
After decades of failed negotiations, this new agreement is a massive step toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 — Life Below Water. While this new agreement fails to address the “harmful” subsidies that fund overfishing, the WTO is committed to continuing its negotiation to restrict these programs.
This idea of “harmful” subsidies, however, overlooks the diverse conditions of fisheries worldwide. It ignores the important role government interventions play in the economic security and...
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Didi Kuo of Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law about how political polarization is threatening democracy. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White House...
Is aggressive war legal? Calls are growing now to set up an international tribunal to charge Russia with the same crime. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised an old question - is aggressive war illegal? The crime was first introduced more than half a century ago after the Second World War at the Nuremberg Tribunal. Now calls are growing to set up an international tribunal to prosecute top Russian officials. NPR's Deborah Amos has this report.
With the Dobbs ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights will probably be a motivating force for Democrats in this year's midterm elections. But even if the party wins some seats, the policy gains may be modest and simply amount to holding the line against further abortion restrictions. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben reports.
In March of 2017, as clashes with the FBI director and attorney general were erupting just weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump was asking out loud: "Where's my Roy Cohn?" In December of 2020, with just weeks left in his term, Trump still had not had his question answered. He...
Gas prices are falling and are likely to continue to do so, but not fast enough for Linda Varnes-Walker. LINDA VARNES-WALKER: Between the gas and the food prices rising constantly, it's just awful for me. RASCOE: She's 69, retired, and inflation is forcing her to sacrifice. VARNES-WALKER: I'm diabetic. I...
