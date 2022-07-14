ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden In Israel, Economic Outlook, Sri Lanka Crisis

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is set to expand security ties with Israel....

www.npr.org

NPR

Biden wraps up Middle East trip with pledge to Arab leaders

President Biden is on his way back to the United States after a four-day trip to the Middle East. It was his first time there as president. He reaffirmed commitments to Israel and released more aid money for Palestinians, and he attended a summit with Arab leaders who the U.S. is hoping will keep oil supplies flowing as gas prices remain high. This morning, he told them the U.S. intends to remain a key player in a region where American rivals also seek influence.
NPR

Week in politics: Biden in Saudi; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service texts

President Joe Biden's been in the Middle East this week - a warm welcome in Israel. He gave $316 million in new aid to Palestinians, and then a silent fist bump - not a handshake - with the Saudi crown prince. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee issues new subpoenas. NPR's Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
Joe Biden
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Asia
Sri Lanka
TheConversationCanada

We have a deal. Can we now talk about some not-so-harmful fisheries subsidies?

The World Trade Organization reached an agreement on fisheries subsidies on June 17, prohibiting member countries from funding illegal fishing and fishing of overexploited stocks. After decades of failed negotiations, this new agreement is a massive step toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 — Life Below Water. While this new agreement fails to address the “harmful” subsidies that fund overfishing, the WTO is committed to continuing its negotiation to restrict these programs. This idea of “harmful” subsidies, however, overlooks the diverse conditions of fisheries worldwide. It ignores the important role government interventions play in the economic security and...
NPR

The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Didi Kuo of Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law about how political polarization is threatening democracy. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White House...
NPR

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought up an old question

Is aggressive war legal? Calls are growing now to set up an international tribunal to charge Russia with the same crime. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised an old question - is aggressive war illegal? The crime was first introduced more than half a century ago after the Second World War at the Nuremberg Tribunal. Now calls are growing to set up an international tribunal to prosecute top Russian officials. NPR's Deborah Amos has this report.
NPR

Where is the economy likely to go next?

Gas prices are falling and are likely to continue to do so, but not fast enough for Linda Varnes-Walker. LINDA VARNES-WALKER: Between the gas and the food prices rising constantly, it's just awful for me. RASCOE: She's 69, retired, and inflation is forcing her to sacrifice. VARNES-WALKER: I'm diabetic. I...
