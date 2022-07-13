ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Cities to Visit in the United States on a Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all of us have the time to go on a month-long vacation but are in need of some traveling to release stress. Luckily, you don’t have to fly across the ocean to be able to do that. You can visit cities near you in the US that offer tons of...

AOL Corp

Charleston, South Carolina, named best city in the US for 10th year in a row

If you’re looking for a domestic destination for your next vacation, you can’t do better than Charleston, South Carolina — at least according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine just published the results of its annual reader survey, and once again, the Southern destination topped the list of best cities in the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Shacks in New England

Summer in New England is synonymous with seafood. As the days grow long and warm, coastal waters from Connecticut to Maine teem with life and become a fertile fishing ground. No matter where you are in these northern Atlantic states, a tried and true seafood shack is bound to be nearby. (Of course, you don’t […]
FOOD & DRINKS
travelnoire.com

Best Black-owned Fried Chicken Joints in the US

Recently I ran into a thread online that talked about how Korean fried chicken was the best fried chicken ever made. I watched as users went back in forth in the comments about which culture could claim ownership of the Fried Chicken Throne for days before someone stepped in and burst their bubbles. Apparently, Koreans didn’t know how to fry chicken until African-American GI’s taught them while in the country in the 1920s. Inspired by Black culture and cuisine, Korean fried chicken was born.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston

This Massachusetts eatery is one of the world’s best restaurants, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is a family-owned Persian eatery. When Conde Nast Traveler asked food experts where travelers should dine, a Massachusetts restaurant landed on the worldwide list. The travel publication recently released a global map of the world’s best restaurants according to people who eat for a living and included Belmont’s Café Vanak, which opened last year. It is the only New England restaurant on the map.
Mashed

The Dream Of Becoming A Las Vegas Buffet Taste Tester Is Now A Reality

A man walks smoothly into a packed Las Vegas casino. He's dressed in a suit, standing out from the rest of the gamblers and high-rollers, and has a determined, focused strut — like a man on a mission. People look up from their card tables and slot machines to watch him walk by. Is he an FBI agent? Is he undercover? Is he at this casino to make some kind of bust? The well-dressed man walks up to the teller behind the counter, pulls out his wallet to show off his badge, and in a polite yet gruff voice states: "Official Buffet Tester. Surprise inspection."
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Bars Per Person

Bars are a seemingly ubiquitous part of the American landscape. Even small towns with one stoplight probably have a local watering hole where workers can let off steam after a long day or shoot the breeze with their fellow regulars. In addition to local dives, larger towns and cities may also be home to sports […]
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Bars in America Right Now

If you’ve spent any time in bars, you already know that some are better than others. Some are sketchy, some are merely good, some are great. What makes a bar great? In many ways, you know a great bar when you see one. Sure, the drinks need to be well-made, the beer fresh and cold, the bartenders friendly and knowledgeable, and the decor inviting, but a great bar feels like a special place the moment you walk in the door, and you feel special when you’re there. At a great bar, there’s a feeling of what the Germans call “Gemütlichkeit” – warmth, friendliness, social acceptance, a sense of well-being, and an overall vibe of good cheer. These are the best global cities for bars.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

Panda Express’ orange chicken changed the game for American Chinese food

Panda Express’ orange chicken, the quintessential American Chinese invention that helped bolster a nationwide craze for Chinese takeout, turns 35 on Friday. The ubiquitous restaurant offering, while deceptive simple, marries a host of Chinese regional flavors with American ingredients. It all started in Hawaii. In 1987, executive chef Andy...
HAWAII STATE
Mashed

12 Bizarre Restaurants In The US

Tired of eating at the same old places? There's nothing wrong with being a regular at your favorite restaurants, but at the same time, life is more exciting when you open yourself up to new experiences. According to behavioral therapist Andrea Kuszewski, seeking novelty sparks the release of dopamine in your brain, which creates new neurons and primes the brain for learning (via Scientific American).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Here Are the (Record) 52 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Singapore for 2022

Click here to read the full article. Michelin season continues apace, with the little red guide stopping off in Singapore Tuesday to award a record number of stars. Among those celebrating are the pair of restaurants promoted from one star to two, as well as the seven restaurants that received their first star. In total, the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the country increased to a record 52, up from 49 in 2021, according to Bloomberg. “This destination hasn’t at all lost what seduced our inspectors in the first place: a wonderfully blossoming diversity of cuisine types, renowned chefs keen on displaying...
RESTAURANTS
tatler.com

Masseria Gemmabella: How a mother-daughter duo transformed a tumble-down Italian farmhouse into the hottest place for groups to stay in Puglia

While the comforts of a hotel are undeniable (see: room service, restaurant bookings and kids clubs) there is something particularly special about renting a villa: especially when it comes to a family holiday, or a party booking that requires multiple rooms. And it feels particularly right when in Italy, where La Familia is at the heart of the culture. Finding somewhere that ticks everyone in your group’s boxes though is always going to be a difficulty, with considerations like accommodation, children-friendly spaces and access to private chefs or other activities competing for your attention.
WORLD
CNN

A super-rare orange lobster named Cheddar was saved from becoming seafood

CNN — A bright orange lobster was rescued from its fate as a meal at Red Lobster after staff members recognized the crustacean’s unusual coloring. The lobster was named “Cheddar” in an ode to the restaurant’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Cheddar arrived in a shipment at a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, according to a July 12 news release from the restaurant.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
AFP

Remote repast: Dining at the world's northernmost Michelin restaurant

You can only get there by boat or helicopter, but Michelin-starred chef Poul Andrias Ziska hopes his restaurant in remote Greenland, far above the Arctic Circle, is worth the journey.  "We try to focus on as much Greenlandic products as possible, so everything from Greenland halibut to snow crabs to musk ox to Ptarmigan, different herbs and different berries," the tousled-haired, bearded chef tells AFP. The young chef previously ran KOKS at home in the remote Faroe Islands, where he won his first star in 2017, his second in 2019, and the title of the world's most isolated Michelin restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Atlas Obscura

A Culinary Tour of American Gas Stations

Since the turn of the 20th century, when Americans would buy gasoline at grocery stores, food and petroleum have carried on a torrid love affair. True, nowadays many of us associate gas stations with Snickers bars and Doritos—craveable snacks in their own right—but against the monotony of the asphalt highway, countless entrepreneurs have seen fuel stops as social hubs ripe for an expertly-made burrito, a Czech bakery, or even a BBQ joint paying homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
INDUSTRY

