Top 6 Best Whale Watching in Los Angeles (+Tips)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a vacation in Los Angeles is really a dream for many, with its sunny beaches, and charming people. If you visit Los Angeles and miss the whale watching, it is the biggest mistake you are making. Whale-watching Los Angeles is famous all over the world because of its beauty and...

Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
Flying Magazine

Bucket List: Airport in the Sky

Located 1,602 feet atop a mountain on scenic Catalina Island—offshore of Palos Verdes, California, and easily seen from the coastline of the Los Angeles basin—Catalina Airport is a bucket list destination for many pilots. Many who have been there make it a point to re-turn to enjoy the challenge of the airport and all that the area has to offer. Much like the iconic Sedona Air-port in Arizona, the ground drops off dramatically at each end of the 3,000-foot runway, making the approach challenging enough that most LA-region aircraft rental facilities require a special checkout for pilots who want to take an airplane to the island. If you’re looking for a fun challenge, Catalina is a terrific choice that also offers great attractions and delicious food.
10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched Los Angeles filming locations and highlighted 10 places across the city from famous films you can visit—complete with addresses—on a cinematic pilgrimage.
NBC Los Angeles

Roasting Season for Hatch Chile Will Soon Sizzle

Calling upon tried-and-true mnemonic devices to remember something important?. Plenty of people do, in several different ways, by employing acronyms or other handy tricks to gain instant recall of an important topic or task. And if you remember something along the lines of "when it gets hot, it also gets...
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
Best bet SoCal events for this weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. With no shortage of diverse activities to occupy your time, we’ll help you sift through this weekend’s festivities with a few recommendations. For more activities to do throughout the week, check out our Events Calendar for July 15–21.
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
The Tupac Shakur ‘Wake Me When I’m Free” Exhibit Announces Final Run in LA

The Los Angeles residency for the Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibition will wrap at the end of the summer. On Monday, September 5, 2022, The Canvas at L.A. Live (944 Georgia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015) will close its doors for the last time. During the last few weeks of the show’s run, there will be a variety of fresh summer programming and promotions.
Saurabh

The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.
Beverly Hot Springs Treatments

There are several types of treatments available at Beverly Hot Springs. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing facial or a natural geothermal spa experience, there is something for everyone. Learn more about the treatments available at the spa below. A few things to keep in mind before visiting Beverly Hot Springs include the Entrance Fee and the Treatments offered. Getting a facial at the spa can be a great way to relax after a hard day at work.
HeySoCal

Top 10 hikes in the Angeles National Forest

With summer coming to a climax and the days only starting to shorten, now is the time to enjoy the outdoors in all its summer glory. The Angeles National Forest, an urban national forest in the center of an ever-changing Los Angeles population, provides a wide range of hiking opportunities to visitors from around the world.
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A.[7-15-2022 to 7-17-2022]

Looking ahead to this weekend you’ll find a fully loaded list of to-dos in the city of Angels. Options for July 15-17 include Roller Jam in DTLA, Odd Nights at The Autry, KCRW Summer Nights in Chinatown, Goat Yoga at the Gamble House, jazz inside the dome at Mt. Wilson Observatory, the South Bay Greek Festival, a silent film screening at Paramount Ranch, and more. Hope you find something to suit your interest, and have a good weekend!
Brand New Architectural Masterpiece in Pacific Palisades Designed by Paul McClean and built to The Highest Standards hits The Market for $57,500,000

Description About This Mansion in Pacific Palisades. The Mansion in Pacific Palisades, an architectural jewel by renowned design firm McClean Design with wrap around views from Will Rogers Park, the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles is now available for sale. This home located at 1601 Casale Rd, Pacific Palisades, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-858-5474) at Hilton & Hyland for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Pacific Palisades.
Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
