This fall, the City of San Luis Obispo will begin construction of the Cerro San Luis Greenway Project (previously named the Anholm Greenway), a route that prioritizes bicycle and pedestrian travel from the north Broad Street area to downtown SLO. The greenway includes over 40 accessible curb ramps, separated bicycle lanes and safety lighting along the route, as well as greening elements including 60 new street trees and improved stormwater management capabilities. This greenway makes traveling by bike or foot a much simpler and safer option, in addition to connecting routes to schools.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO