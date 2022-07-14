ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Choptank Community Health Provides Produce Prescriptions for Students

By Choptank Community Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoptank Community Health System is providing produce prescriptions to Mid-Shore students through community partnerships with the Avalon Foundation and Caroline County Public Schools Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market. Funding for the project comes from a $25K grant through the School-Based Health Center (SBHC) Food Access Learning Network and Share Our...

Related
Nathan Foundation makes Donation to Chesapeake Grove

The Chesapeake Grove Intergeneration Center, a division of Delmarva Community Services, Inc. received a generous donation Tuesday from the Nathan Foundation toward the purchase of a transport vehicle for the new Campus. Chesapeake Grove is a regional community center located in Cambridge serving seniors, children, individuals with disabilities and with amenities for the entire community. The building is an anchor for three current buildings with plans underway for additional structures which will house a wellness center and senior housing. The transport vehicle is being used to assist aging persons and individuals with disabilities with mobility challenges to access all areas of the campus and programs.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Johnson Brings Trades, Preservation Expertise to Foundation Board

Darius Johnson, a Kent County native and current Talbot County resident, is the newest member of the Chesapeake College Foundation Board. Mr. Johnson is the Northeast Regional Director for the ACE Mentor Program of America, an award-winning, afterschool program designed to attract high school students into pursuing careers in the Architecture, Construction and Engineering industry, including skilled trades.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Talbot Kids Grief Camp Returns in August

Talbot Hospice is pleased to announce the return of its Talbot Kids Grief Camp in August after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “Grief Camp is an important component of our bereavement support for children,” said Chris Chekouras, Talbot Hospice Executive Director. “Children grieve differently than adults. At Grief Camp, we create a safe and supportive environment where children can express themselves through play and peer support, build self-esteem and learn practical, life-long skills to handle difficult experiences.”
EASTON, MD
The Fat Organ Sounds of “Soul Jazz” Comes to The Mainstay

On Saturday, July 30 The Mainstay in Rock Hall presents an evening of soulful jazz with the Greg Burrows Trio. The trio is premiering a new project they call Soul Jazz on the Mainstay new outdoor stage, featuring area musicians Greg Burrows on drums (perhaps most familiar to Mainstay audiences as jazz pianist Dick Durham’s drummer), Judd Nielsen on organ (from the Centreville/Philadelphia area) and Mike Benjamin, a rising young talent out of Baltimore on guitar. Soul jazz refers to a historical offshoot of jazz incorporating strong influences from soul music, blues, gospel and rhythm and blues, as played by a jazz combo. In the tradition of the jazz organ greats of the 1960s, the Greg Burrows Trio revives that big, seductive, and instantly recognizable sound of a Hammond B3 organ coming through a Leslie cabinet as the audience is invited to share the groove. This spicy program highlights the likes of the trailblazing Jimmy Smith Trio and Art Blakey, and will be accompanied by a few favorite jazz standards/ballads and soulful originals, as well as more recent innovators like Medeski, Martin,& Wood with whom Greg has performed and recorded. Come celebrate echoes of the legendary 1960s Chitlin Circuit, marinated in contemporary swinging jazz.
CENTREVILLE, MD

