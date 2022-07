New TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows the expectations are high in Fort Worth, especially when his predecessor did things no TCU coach had every done before. Dykes succeeds Gary Patterson, who spent more than 20 seasons with TCU. At midseason, the Horned Frogs and Patterson parted ways, with Patterson finishing with an overall record of 181-79 in more than 20 years. He led the Horned Frogs to a Rose Bowl win that helped the Horned Frogs validate their move to the Big 12, and nearly led them to a College Football Playoff berth in 2014.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO