‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Recap: Kathryn Feuds With Venita While Madison Steals the Spotlight at Joint Party

By Johnni Macke
 2 days ago
Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Madison LeCroy, and Venita Aspen. Stephanie Diani/Bravo(3)

Lady like? The Southern Charm ladies had their claws out while celebrating Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen’s birthdays — and it was just the tip of the drama iceberg.

While the majority of season 8 has centered around Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover’s Las Vegas hookup and Craig’s issues with BFF Austen Kroll, episode 4 of the Bravo show focused on the women in Charleston.

“Where else can you wear a kitten dress to a cat fight?” Patricia Altschul teased during the Thursday, July 14, episode, foreshadowing what would happen while celebrating Madison, 31, and Venita, 28.

Before the guests even arrived, it was clear the pink soiree was going to cause trouble. In fact, Venita was shocked to learn that Madison had invited Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers to the bash amid the fashionista’s drama with Kathryn, 30. (Venita and Kathryn butted heads after the OG Bravo star seemingly made racist remarks and used a monkey emoji in 2020 while chatting with a Black woman.)

“You know how I feel about both of them so why would you invited them to our birthday party and not tell me. It’s like, who’s side are you on?” Venita told the cameras of Madison’s actions.

The Greenville, South Carolina, native, who is on good terms with Kathryn, didn’t see the issue. She did, however, tell Venita that they could be uninvited just hours before they were set to arrive.

“The day of the party I can change the guest list? How non-Southern Belle would that be?” Venita said in her confessional. (She previously had words with Olivia, 30, during season 8 after the newbie defended Kathryn blindly at Naomie’s house party.)

The tension between the two hosts only grew worse when Madison’s October 2021 engagement to Brett Randle became the only thing the partygoers could talk about. “I told Venita, ‘Yeah, this is our birthday,’ but I think low-key this is maybe my bridal shower luncheon now,” Madison told Naomie, 29, with a laugh.

Despite its rocky start, the event appeared to be going well as drinks flowed and the ladies sat down for a tea party. “Can you ask for anything better? Champagne and cupcakes!” Madison told the group, to which Patricia, 81, responded, “Remember my motto: Eat, drink and remarry!”

Unfortunately, the moment of bliss was short-lived as Kathryn quickly started feuding with Venita — and angering Naomie — at the table. Although Kathryn claimed on the drive in that she was “not a dramatic person,” when Venita tried to fix their relationship, she accused her of being “condescending” and then yelled at Naomie for chiming in.

“I’m so tired of being the bigger person. I don’t want to be the bigger person,” Naomie told the cameras at one point. Kathryn, on the other hand, said during a confessional, “F—k that bitch,” when referring to the France native.

In the end, the garden party fight was not resolved, with Bravo teasing the drama is “to be continued.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

