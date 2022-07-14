Welcome to HUMC

Gardena resident Chaim Schalk and Theo Brunner won the Hermosa Beach Association of Volleyball Players Tournament by outlasting the classic’s top-seeds Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander, 22-20, 26-24, 15-9 last Sunday at the Hermosa Beach Pier courts. It was the first tournament win for these two players together. Schalk,...
The Rosecrans Park Dodgers Major Dream baseball team looked impressive in its first two games of the District Tournament, but their dream of winning the tourney and making it to the Los Angeles Regional Tournament quickly ended as they were overwhelmed by Baldwin Hills 16-1 in a four inning mercy rule game last Saturday at Rosecrans Park.
