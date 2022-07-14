ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

By Torrence Banks
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found...

www.aol.com

Comments / 11

0072
1d ago

I would bet my Last dollar that you conducted yourself in the 19 years you were incarcerated in a manner that you weren't subject to being involved in getting your so called human rights violated!!😭😡😭😡

Reply(1)
7
