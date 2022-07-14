New free art exhibit taking place across Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin: Show Us Something Good

Tamir Rice would have been 20 years old this year if he had not been killed by police in 2014 at Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland’s West Side. His family is marking his 20th birthday with a memorial outside the rec center in the park where Rice was killed by Cleveland police when he was 12 years old. He had been playing with an airsoft gun in 2014.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO