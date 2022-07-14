New free art exhibit taking place across Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin: Show Us Something Good

The Cleveland restaurant scene is booming right now. With new restaurant openings, menu and concept changes and expansions all over the city and reservations hard to get on most nights, there are a ton of restaurants just on fire right now. These are the hottest tickets in town at the moment.
These are the places we go in Northeast Ohio to get brisket, ribs and more. indigenous Caribbean word for barbecue, this weekend-only spot is committed to the tradition of low and slow. Try this: Barabicu might be the only place on earth serving cupcake chicken ($4), a crispy ball of chicken thigh. 5767 Ridge Road, Parma, 440-481-3057, barabicubbq.wixsite.com/smokehouse.
BEREA, Ohio -- What would prompt a local couple to open a Jamaican eatery here?. Aside from the fact that Garry Lawson and his wife, Nadette James-Lawson, are native Caribbean islanders, both hailing from Jamaica and residents of Olmsted Falls since 1999, “there wasn’t a Jamaican restaurant within 50 miles of Berea,” Nadette said.
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
It’s hard to go wrong when combining bread, sauce, cheese, and an assortment of meat and vegetable toppings. However, not all pizza is created equal, and finding the best pizza in the city you live in or are visiting is crucial if you’re a true pie fan!. After...
Garrett A. Morgan is emerging as a larger-than-life figure in American history. Finally. International recognition for the brilliant Cleveland entrepreneur comes a century after his life-saving inventions helped reshape the modern world — from the battlefield to the firehouse to the family road trip. He possessed a unique humanitarian...
AKRON, Ohio — After taking a break on Wednesday out of respect for Jayland Walker's funeral, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett resumed their daily press conferences on Thursday to discuss the 25-year-old's death at the hands of Akron Police last month. The press conference can...
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated story about the Cleveland Museum of Art. The Cleveland Museum of Art is participating in the return of a free, public, contemporary art exhibition taking place this summer and fall across 30 venues in three Northeast Ohio cities.
Cleveland, Ohio, is located on the shoreline of Lake Eerie, making it the perfect city to find some of the best restaurants with the best waterfront views of the Great Lakes region. The waterfront restaurants in Cleveland offer some of the best of my favorite foods. And to complement some...
Vintage shopping is all of the rage these days. Whether you're looking to furnish your home, upgrade your wardrobe, find a rare toy or just spend a day browsing awesome stores, Cleveland's vintage store market has you covered. 15200 Madison Ave., Lakewood and 777 W. Market St., Akron. 7105 Lorain...
Tamir Rice would have been 20 years old this year if he had not been killed by police in 2014 at Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland’s West Side. His family is marking his 20th birthday with a memorial outside the rec center in the park where Rice was killed by Cleveland police when he was 12 years old. He had been playing with an airsoft gun in 2014.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the grand opening of The Rice Butterfly Memorial. 3News live streamed the event and can be watched in a media player in this story. The Tamir Rice Foundation unveiled a memorial that will honor the life of Tamir Rice, just a few weeks after he would have celebrated his 20th birthday.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five Northeast Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — have worsened from green to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map released Thursday night. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties are designated...
The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three women were shot on Kempton Avenue Thursday night. Police responded to the 10100 block shortly after 10 p.m. Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, that a 44-year-old female was shot in the stomach, a 40-year-old female...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland Friday. The shooting happened around 2:10 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS. Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information from Cleveland Police...
