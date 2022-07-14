ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China says economic growth plunged to 0.4% in latest quarter during COVID-19 shutdown but "stable recovery" is underway

By The Associated Press
BEIJING -- China says economic growth plunged to 0.4% in latest quarter during COVID-19 shutdown but "stable recovery" is underway.

