China says economic growth plunged to 0.4% in latest quarter during COVID-19 shutdown but "stable recovery" is underway

BANGKOK (AP) — Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6% in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.6% to 26,797.47. The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.1% at 2,324.29 and shares also rose in India and Taiwan. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,273.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.1% to 6,578.50 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.7% to 20,597.14. Official data show the Chinese economy shrank by 2.6% compared with the January-March period’s already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%. Compared with a year earlier, which can hide recent fluctuations, growth slid to a weak 0.4% from the earlier quarter’s 4.8%.
