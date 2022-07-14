ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Successful Migration to a Vancomycin AUC-dosing Protocol: Evaluation, Implementation and Outcomes in an Acute Care Hospital Setting

 2 days ago

Vancomycin, an antibiotic medication used to treat serious bacterial infections, can lead to increased nephrotoxicity without improved efficacy if administered in an excessive dosage, or can fail to achieve the desired therapeutic effect if underdosed. During a June 2022 Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by InsightRX — a precision...

NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts lawmakers urge hospital to keep birth center open

Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is being urged by members of Congress from Massachusetts to hold off on closing its birth center, according to a July 13 announcement on Sen. Elizabeth Warren's website. Ms. Warren is one of the lawmakers who sent a letter to Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands asking him...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dover, NH
Health
City
Dover, NH
CBS Boston

Seabrook nuclear power plant owner expresses "regret"

SEABROOK, N.H. -- The company that owns Seabrook Nuclear Power Station expressed its "regret" Friday about an inadvertent alarm activation in a letter to the governor.Beachgoers in Hampton and Rye were left shaken after hearing a message about an emergency at the power plant on Tuesday. Nine out of 121 sirens were mistakenly activated. "While the situation was addressed within minutes, we regret the ramifications this caused to the residents in our neighboring communities," NextEra wrote in a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu. "There were no operating issues at the plant when the sirens were activated."The siren system is tested frequently...
SEABROOK, NH
WPFO

Amid rise in rat complains, Portland takes aggressive but unique approach to rid them

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Construction season in Portland has led to a recent rise in rat complaints, and the city says it's taking a unique approach to get rid of them. Over the past few months, the city's "See Click Fix" app has seen numerous 311 complaints about rat sightings. Some residents have written that rodents have been getting into their homes, while others have spotted them eating out of dumpsters.
PORTLAND, ME
manchesterinklink.com

$20 million 74-unit workforce housing project ready to go forward in Salem

SALEM, NH – NH Real Estate development firm, Elm Grove Companies, of Manchester, will begin development on Depot & Main Apartments, an approved 74-unit LIHTC and Workforce Housing community at 41 Main Street in Salem. Having already served as an experienced LIHTC (Low-Income Housing Tax Credit) property manager, this will be the company’s first venture into the space as a developer.
SALEM, NH
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Health
New Hampshire Bulletin

Effects of climate change are already changing life on the Seacoast

This article is the first of a two-part series about New Hampshire communities on the frontlines of climate change. Part two will be published Monday, July 18. Those living on the New Hampshire Seacoast are intimately aware of the impacts of climate change. They’ve watched high tides draw closer over the years, flooding their streets and homes. The ocean that drew them here now threatens their ability to stay.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Suspicious letters being sent to residents of Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities say they are aware of alleged suspicious letters that have been sent to various neighborhoods in the Durham community. The letters are generally addresses to “Community Members” and reference an alleged crime and a picture of a person, according to Durham Police. Officials also say the letters may be marked as “returned” mail.
DURHAM, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 21, dies at Maine Correctional Center

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections on Thursday confirmed the death of a Maine Correctional Center resident. Alexander Lewis, 21, died around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the MDOC said in a release. The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified,...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best poutine in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best poutine in New Hampshire. Red Beard's Kitchen was the champion of the 2021 NH PoutineFest with its fried chicken poutine. Viewers love the poutine at New England's Tap House Grille, with many reviewers saying they love the savory, rich gravy.
MANCHESTER, NH

