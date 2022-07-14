Successful Migration to a Vancomycin AUC-dosing Protocol: Evaluation, Implementation and Outcomes in an Acute Care Hospital Setting
Vancomycin, an antibiotic medication used to treat serious bacterial infections, can lead to increased nephrotoxicity without improved efficacy if administered in an excessive dosage, or can fail to achieve the desired therapeutic effect if underdosed. During a June 2022 Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by InsightRX — a precision...www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0