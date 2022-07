Ideal for those who want more freedom from their eReader. It has a good screen size, responsive notetaking capabilities, and compatibility with any eBook format you throw at it. The reading experience is superb with plenty of options to reflow text, customize layout, and read however you want to. It is a bit of a faff to get the Google Play Store working, but that's going to be true of any device with an e-Ink screen.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO