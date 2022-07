KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Honda Civic died Friday night in a Kansas City crash that sent the vehicle through several yards before it flipped over. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:40 p.m. to a crash at 123rd Street and Holmes Road. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews and the Kansas City Fire Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO