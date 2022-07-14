ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin Lawrence Confirms Will Smith To Return For ‘Bad Boys 4’: “We Got One More At Least”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaVSq_0ggGqCIb00

All the conversation still surrounding Will Smith and “The Slap” seen around the world was enough to not only send Big Willie into hibernation but also have many actually questioning the future of his illustrious career thus far.

One project that many feared would be put on hold indefinitely is a fourth film in the longstanding buddy cop franchise, Bad Boys, that he shares with fellow Black Hollywood legend Martin Lawrence.

Thankfully, Marty Mar spoke up recently to not only confirm that Bad Boys 4 is still on the way, but also that he definitely won’t de doing it alone.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Appearing on the latest cover of Ebony Magazine , Lawrence confirmed that a fourth installment in the Bad Boys series is still in development, telling the outlet, “We got one more at least.” This comes after speculation that production on the film was put on hold due to Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony shortly before accepting the highly-coveted “Best Actor” award for his leading role in King Richard . Many ridiculed the seasoned thespian for showing a lack of self control, in addition to what some categorized as “a cultural step back” for a Black man to attack another Black man in front of a predominately white industry audience.

The pushback caused Smith to retreat from social media and the public eye back in late March, with upcoming starring roles in Apple’s Emancipation , Netflix’s Fast and Loose and originally Bad Boys 4 for Sony all rumored to have been delayed as a result.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While no word yet on when production on Bad Boys 4 will commence, it’s still promising to hear one half of the film’s starring duo deliver us some good news. Fingers crossed that Will confirms for himself next!

In case you need a reminder, take a look below at where the boys left off with the trailer for the third installment, Bad Boys For Life :

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Kevin Hart Reveals Will Smith Is 'Apologetic' 4 Months After Oscars Slap: 'He's In A Better Space'

Four months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, it seems like the former had had some time to reflect on his actions. "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after. People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward," Kevin Hart, who is pals with both Rock and Smith, told Entertainment Tonight. "I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch EJ Johnson and Greg Mathis Jr. Bond Over Coming Out in the Public Eye

Watch: EJ Johnson Helps Greg Jr. Prepare to Publicly Come Out. Coming out can be hard to do, especially in the public eye. Greg Mathis Jr. is seeking advice from longtime friend EJ Johnson in this preview from the July 17 episode of E!'s Mathis Family Matters. Judge Greg Mathis' son is almost ready to tell the world he's gay, but admits he still has some reservations—mainly because of the fame surrounding his father.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Martin Lawrence
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In $2,400 Tracksuit After Khloe & Tristan’s Baby News Is Revealed

Kim Kardashian always manages to make anything look cool and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in NYC on July 13. The 41-year-old rocked a navy blue Balenciaga tracksuit that cost a whopping $2,400 and she accessorized with oversized sunglasses and sneakers. Earlier that same day, news broke that her sister Khloe, and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together via surrogate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deliver Us#The Boys#Bad Boys#Film Star#Ebony Magazine#Oscars
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Martin Lawrence Confirms 'Bad Boys 4' Is Still Moving Forward With Will Smith Attached

In the wake of the controversies surrounding his co-star in the Bad Boys franchise, Martin Lawrence has sounded out a positive note regarding the future of the franchise’s next installment, Bad Boys 4. After two previous outings as Miami Police detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, Lawrence and co-star Will Smith teamed up in 2020 for the third installment of the action-comedy franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy