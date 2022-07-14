ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Former Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley is backing young fly-half Noah Lolesio to remain calm under pressure, adamant he can lead Australia to victory in the series decider at the SCG on Saturday night.

By Brittany Mitchell
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrown into the deep end just 20 minutes before the opening Test in Perth after Quade Cooper was a late scratching, Lolesio took over the playmaker role with aplomb, playing an understated game that grew in confidence as the game progressed. While he kept his wits about him in game two,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland suffer series heartbreak in Argentina after late Emiliano Boffelli try

Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli crossed after the 80-minute mark to deny Scotland a tour series victory in Argentina.Scotland were 15 points ahead with half an hour left following try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman but the hosts fought back to seal a 34-31 victory in front of 30,000 fans in Santiago del Estero.The pulsating decider ended in dramatic fashion when Argentina worked the ball out wide for Boffelli – who finished with 17 points – to go over following some sustained late pressure.The winger had squandered a good chance for an early try when he mishandled...
RUGBY
ESPN

Yorkshire's 'inexperience showed' says Ottis Gibson after semi-final exit

Ottis Gibson lamented Yorkshire's "worst bowling performance of the season" as they failed to defend 204 in their Vitality Blast semi-final against Lancashire. The margin of defeat by six wickets with eight balls to spare looked a fair way off when Tom Kohler-Cadmore set the foundation for the total with 66 from 44, before allrounder Jordan Thompson blitzed 50 from 18 - five of his six sixes came in the space of seven balls - for what was the second-highest Finals Day score. That is now down to third after Lancashire responded with their highest successful chase in the format, and the highest achieved after the quarter-final stage.
SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Jones clashes with Australia fans after being labelled a ‘traitor’

England head coach Eddie Jones was involved in an angry confrontation with an Australia fan after being called a “traitor” at Saturday’s 21-17 victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Footage posted on social media shows Jones being baited in two separate incidents on the night England completed a series victory.In one clip a man wearing a Wallabies cap and holding a pint of beer points a finger at Jones as he walks on to the pitch and says twice “you’re a traitor”, provoking a furious reaction.Jones stalks over to the stand and replies “come here and say it” three times, causing...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kellaway
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe out of third Test

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Wales have lost Taulupe Faletau...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Wallabies#Rugby World Cup#Scg#Test#Espn
ESPN

Shot putter Chase Ealey earns 1st US gold at worlds champs

EUGENE, Ore. --  Shot putter Chase Ealey's red, white and blue nails along with her matching makeup paired well with this: Team USA's first gold medal at the world championships. Not a bad early birthday present, either. Ealey, who turns 28 in four days, ended up winning the event...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Lisandro Martinez in England to finalise move to Manchester United from Ajax

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is in England to finalise his move to Manchester United.Erik ten Hag’s rebuild is beginning to pick up pace, with the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia complemented by the confirmation of Christian Eriksen’s arrival on Friday.The Denmark international signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford on the same day that Martinez flew to Manchester with his agent to complete his move.Arsenal had been interested in the Argentina international, who is now set to swap Ajax for United for a fee in the region of $55million (£46.75million).Martinez, who is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wayne Pivac hails South Africa tour as significant step forward for Wales

Wayne Pivac described Wales’ South Africa tour as “a big step in the right direction” despite seeing their dream of Test series glory dashed.South Africa took the decider 30-14 in Cape Town, with head coach Jacques Nienaber having recalled eight of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning team after Wales levelled the series seven days ago.And it worked a treat as South Africa claimed the series 2-1 through tries from Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi, with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties for a 20-point haul.A brave and valiant display by Wales wasn't quite enough as the Springboks...
WORLD
The Independent

Hardest thing you can do in rugby by a country mile – Andy Farrell hails Ireland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hailed the proudest collective achievement of his career after accomplishing the “hardest thing you can do in rugby by a country mile” by masterminding a historic series win in New Zealand.The Irish claimed a landmark 2-1 tour triumph over the All Blacks following a spellbinding first-half display in Wellington, which paved the way for a 32-22 victory from an epic third-Test decider.Tries from Leinster trio Josh Van Der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw helped the tourists lead by 19 points at the interval before Rob Herring extinguished a Kiwi fightback sparked by scores from...
RUGBY
BBC

Issy Wong: Bowling 80mph in women's cricket will 'be normal', says England fast bowler

England fast bowler Issy Wong says bowling 80mph in women's cricket will "be normal" in the future. No woman in history has reached such speed before. Wong, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game, took 3-36 on her international white-ball debut as England beat South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.
SPORTS
BBC

Summer Test: FT - Argentina 34-31 Scotland

15 points up with half an hour left - they had the series in their grasp, and let it slip away. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has also been talking to Sky Sports. "There were chances to be more accurate with our exits in the last five mins," he said. "I'm disappointed for the players because it was a chance for an historic win.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy