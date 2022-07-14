Former Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley is backing young fly-half Noah Lolesio to remain calm under pressure, adamant he can lead Australia to victory in the series decider at the SCG on Saturday night.

Ottis Gibson lamented Yorkshire's "worst bowling performance of the season" as they failed to defend 204 in their Vitality Blast semi-final against Lancashire. The margin of defeat by six wickets with eight balls to spare looked a fair way off when Tom Kohler-Cadmore set the foundation for the total with 66 from 44, before allrounder Jordan Thompson blitzed 50 from 18 - five of his six sixes came in the space of seven balls - for what was the second-highest Finals Day score. That is now down to third after Lancashire responded with their highest successful chase in the format, and the highest achieved after the quarter-final stage.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO