Florida State baseball has received good news from the MLB Draft over the last two days. Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart were both selected within the first three rounds. On the flip side, none of FSU's signees have been drafted either. The Seminoles' top signee, Cameron Smith, has told Noles247.com that he will forego the rest of the draft and remain on campus in Tallahassee to be a part of Link Jarrett's program.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO