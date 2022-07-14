ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmithGroup Opens First Southeastern Office in Atlanta

By SmithGroup
Georgia State University College of Law, Copyright Chuck Choi, Courtesy of SmithGroup

Atlanta, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has opened its first office in the southeastern United States in Atlanta. The office in the Midtown neighborhood of the city is the firm’s 19th location worldwide, expanding the company’s already extensive footprint in the Higher Education and Healthcare markets.

The Atlanta office is led by Robert Bull, who also serves as the director of the firm’s Washington, DC location. “Higher education institutions and health systems in Georgia and Alabama have long appreciated the design solutions developed through our unique culture of integrated design and depth of expertise nationally,” said Bull. “We’re excited to establish a local presence to offer closer engagement with our clients and join the region’s vibrant architecture and engineering communities.”

Channing McLeod, a principal specializing in healthcare planning and design based in Atlanta, recently joined SmithGroup to help launch an office in the region. As a key member of the leadership team, he is tasked with further establishing and expanding the firm’s presence in the region building on his nearly three decades of serving health systems in Georgia. “SmithGroup’s culture of collaborative design and community engagement is a great benefit to client organizations,” said McLeod. “I’m excited to lead the charge in bringing our integrated design culture and inclusive values to the Southeast.”

SmithGroup has an established portfolio of work in the southeastern United States already serving major health systems and colleges and universities in the region for the last four decades. Most recently, the firm designed the new Georgia State University College of Law building in downtown Atlanta and a patient tower expansion and bridge connections for Emory University Hospital. Elsewhere in Georgia, the firm designed the Engineering and Research Building on the campus of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro that opened in the fall of 2021 and a new patient tower at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center that opened in April of this year.

The opening of the Atlanta office is the latest milestone in a pattern of steady strategic growth for the firm. “We continue to diversify our geographic presence, offering clients across the country our services closer-to-home and providing our employees more choices in where to reside,” said Russ Sykes, managing partner. “We look forward to continuing to build our Atlanta team to serve clients in the Southeast region with a team of local experts that draw on the firm’s national depth.”

The Atlanta office of SmithGroup is located at 999 Peachtree Street NE.

SmithGroup ( www.smithgroup.com ) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 19 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Dave Whitman SmithGroup 313.442.8226 dave.whitman@smithgroup.com

