Josh Hader may be the hottest name on the MLB trade rumor mill. Despite the Milwaukee Brewers being in first place, Bob Nightengale has reported that they are listening to offers for their four-time All-Star closer. With just a season and a half left of club control, there is little-to-no hope that the Brewers will be able to afford him once he hits free agency. (Hence the trade rumors). When (not if) Milwaukee trades Hader, it will be to a team that can give the Brewers a plethora of high-quality prospects in return. One team that can do just that is the Boston Red Sox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO