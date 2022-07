Pro Football Focus released its Top 25 tight ends on Thursday and the outlet, which stated its ranking has nothing to do with pro potential, had three Georgia players on the list. Sophomore Brock Bowers came in at No. 1, followed by redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert at No. 3 and junior Darnell Washington at No. 14. All three were among the eight players mentioned in the superlatives section.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO