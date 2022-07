HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Texas Water Utility customers in the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says all customers in the area should boil their water prior to consuming it or using it for cooking or ice making. Customers should also boil water before using it to wash their hands or face and brush their teeth.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO