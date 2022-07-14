Are T-Cell Tests the Key to Monitoring COVID Immunity?

Mendelian-randomization (MR) studies using large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified causal association between educational attainment and Alzheimer's disease (AD). However, the underlying mechanisms are still required to be explored. Here, we conduct univariable and multivariable MR analyses using large-scale educational attainment, cognitive performance, intelligence and AD GWAS datasets. In stage 1, we found significant causal effects of educational attainment on cognitive performance (beta"‰="‰0.907, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.884"“0.930, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299), and vice versa (beta"‰="‰0.571, 95% CI: 0.557"“0.585, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299). In stage 2, we found that both increase in educational attainment (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰0.72, 95% CI: 0.66"“0.78, P"‰="‰1.39Eâˆ’14) and cognitive performance (OR"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.64"“0.75, P"‰="‰1.78Eâˆ’20) could reduce the risk of AD. In stage 3, we found that educational attainment may protect against AD dependently of cognitive performance (OR"‰="‰1.07, 95% CI: 0.90"“1.28, P"‰="‰4.48Eâˆ’01), and cognitive performance may protect against AD independently of educational attainment (OR"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.89, P"‰="‰5.00Eâˆ’03). In stage 4, we found significant causal effects of cognitive performance on intelligence (beta"‰="‰0.907, 95% CI: 0.877"“0.938, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299), and vice versa (beta"‰="‰0.957, 95% CI: 0.937"“0.978, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299). In stage 5, we identified that cognitive performance may protect against AD independently of intelligence (OR"‰="‰0.74, 95% CI: 0.61"“0.90, P"‰="‰2.00Eâˆ’03), and intelligence may protect against AD dependently of cognitive performance (OR"‰="‰1.17, 95% CI: 0.40"“3.43, P"‰="‰4.48Eâˆ’01). Collectively, our univariable and multivariable MR analyses highlight the protective role of cognitive performance in AD independently of educational attainment and intelligence. In addition to the intelligence, we extend the mechanisms underlying the associations of educational attainment with AD.
Comments / 0