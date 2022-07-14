ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Are T-Cell Tests the Key to Monitoring COVID Immunity?

By Rachel Murphy
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When your body’s immune system is fighting an infection like COVID-19, B-cells and T-cells leap into action. While antibody tests give you some idea of your immunity, T-cell testing could give you a much better picture. T-cell testing is currently time-consuming, labor-intensive, and expensive. A new process could...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants over 4 times more resistant to mRNA vaccines

Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are currently the dominant strains of new COVID-19 cases in the United States. As of July 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that Omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.4 are the dominant strains of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, accounting for over 80% of cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Scientists uncover novel aspects of HIV infection by monitoring sugars at the surface of individual immune cells

HIV researchers have long been trying to identify the specific cells that the virus prefers to infect and hide in. They know that HIV favors a special type of immune cells called memory CD4 T cells. But these cells come in many flavors, and it has been difficult to ascertain exactly what makes one type of memory CD4 T cell more attractive to HIV than another.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Cdc#Covid#Nature Biotechnology
Verywell Health

Is COVID-19 Related to Pediatric Cases of Hepatitis?

Pediatric cases of hepatitis of unknown origin have been identified worldwide, including in the United States. Researchers have wondered if COVID-19 might be related to the cases, but more research is needed. Even if the virus isn’t the cause of the mysterious hepatitis cases in kids, COVID can still lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?

Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Phys.org

Breakthrough in study of how epithelial cells become cancerous

Epithelial cells, which line the surfaces and organs of the body, can protect themselves against cancer by removing unhealthy or abnormal cells through a mechanism known as "apical extrusion," where the damaged cells are forcibly removed from the cell layer by the surrounding healthy cells. The underlying process by which the defenses of apical extrusion are overcome, allowing cells to become invasive and cancerous, has remained unknown. Now, however, a group from Osaka University have identified that a molecule called Src is key in this process.
CANCER
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A New Method To Unleash Cancer-Killing T-Cells

Researchers discover a new mechanism for activating cancer-killing T cells. Researchers have made significant progress in the discovery and administration of cancer immunotherapies, which employ the body’s own immune system to treat disease, during the last decade. The medicines, however, do not work for everyone or with every form of cancer, and gaps in our knowledge of how the body develops an anti-cancer immune response have hampered progress toward making them universally successful.
CANCER
Verywell Health

How Well Do Polio Vaccines Work?

Polio has been detected in wastewater in the U.K. The type of polio detected is “vaccine-derived.”. “Vaccine-derived” polio is only possible through the live attenuated oral polio vaccine, which is not used in most parts of the world. Polio vaccines are considered routine childhood immunizations in the U.S....
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prenatal opioid exposure inhibits microglial sculpting of the dopamine system selectively in adolescent male offspring

The current opioid epidemic has dramatically increased the number of children who are prenatally exposed to opioids, including oxycodone. A number of social and cognitive abnormalities have been documented in these children as they reach young adulthood. However, little is known about the mechanisms underlying developmental effects of prenatal opioid exposure. Microglia, the resident immune cells of the brain, respond to acute opioid exposure in adulthood. Moreover, microglia are known to sculpt neural circuits during typical development. Indeed, we recently found that microglial phagocytosis of dopamine D1 receptors (D1R) in the nucleus accumbens (NAc) is required for the natural developmental decline in NAc-D1R that occurs between adolescence and adulthood in rats. This microglial pruning occurs only in males, and is required for the normal developmental trajectory of social play behavior. However, virtually nothing is known as to whether this developmental program is altered by prenatal exposure to opioids. Here, we show in rats that maternal oxycodone self-administration during pregnancy leads to reduced adolescent microglial phagocytosis of D1R and subsequently higher D1R density within the NAc in adult male, but not female, offspring. Finally, we show prenatal and adult behavioral deficits in opioid-exposed offspring, including impaired extinction of oxycodone-conditioned place preference in males. This work demonstrates for the first time that microglia play a key role in translating prenatal opioid exposure to changes in neural systems and behavior.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Platelet proteome reveals features of cell death, antiviral response and viral replication in covid-19

Isaclaudia G. Azevedo-QuintanilhaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1826-42853Â na1,. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has affected over 400 million people worldwide, leading to 6 million deaths. Among the complex symptomatology of COVID-19, hypercoagulation and thrombosis have been described to directly contribute to lethality, pointing out platelets as an important SARS-CoV-2 target. In this work, we explored the platelet proteome of COVID-19 patients through a label-free shotgun proteomics approach to identify platelet responses to infection, as well as validation experiments in a larger patient cohort. Exclusively detected proteins (EPs) and differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) were identified in the proteomic dataset and thus classified into biological processes to map pathways correlated with pathogenesis. Significant changes in the expression of proteins related to platelet activation, cell death, and antiviral response through interferon type-I were found in all patients. Since the outcome of COVID-19 varies highly among individuals, we also performed a cross-comparison of proteins found in survivors and nonsurvivors. Proteins belonging to the translation pathway were strongly highlighted in the nonsurvivor group. Moreover, the SARS-CoV-2 genome was fully sequenced in platelets from five patients, indicating viral internalization and preprocessing, with CD147 as a potential entry route. In summary, platelets play a significant role in COVID-19 pathogenesis via platelet activation, antiviral response, and disease severity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cognitive performance protects against Alzheimer's disease independently of educational attainment and intelligence

Mendelian-randomization (MR) studies using large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified causal association between educational attainment and Alzheimer's disease (AD). However, the underlying mechanisms are still required to be explored. Here, we conduct univariable and multivariable MR analyses using large-scale educational attainment, cognitive performance, intelligence and AD GWAS datasets. In stage 1, we found significant causal effects of educational attainment on cognitive performance (beta"‰="‰0.907, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.884"“0.930, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299), and vice versa (beta"‰="‰0.571, 95% CI: 0.557"“0.585, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299). In stage 2, we found that both increase in educational attainment (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰0.72, 95% CI: 0.66"“0.78, P"‰="‰1.39Eâˆ’14) and cognitive performance (OR"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.64"“0.75, P"‰="‰1.78Eâˆ’20) could reduce the risk of AD. In stage 3, we found that educational attainment may protect against AD dependently of cognitive performance (OR"‰="‰1.07, 95% CI: 0.90"“1.28, P"‰="‰4.48Eâˆ’01), and cognitive performance may protect against AD independently of educational attainment (OR"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.89, P"‰="‰5.00Eâˆ’03). In stage 4, we found significant causal effects of cognitive performance on intelligence (beta"‰="‰0.907, 95% CI: 0.877"“0.938, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299), and vice versa (beta"‰="‰0.957, 95% CI: 0.937"“0.978, P"‰<"‰1.145Eâˆ’299). In stage 5, we identified that cognitive performance may protect against AD independently of intelligence (OR"‰="‰0.74, 95% CI: 0.61"“0.90, P"‰="‰2.00Eâˆ’03), and intelligence may protect against AD dependently of cognitive performance (OR"‰="‰1.17, 95% CI: 0.40"“3.43, P"‰="‰4.48Eâˆ’01). Collectively, our univariable and multivariable MR analyses highlight the protective role of cognitive performance in AD independently of educational attainment and intelligence. In addition to the intelligence, we extend the mechanisms underlying the associations of educational attainment with AD.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy