Fortnite Zero Build Arena: End date, rewards, and more

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO