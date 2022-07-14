ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Zero Build Arena: End date, rewards, and more

By Jorge Aguilar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany players have wanted a Fortnite mode without buildings for years since the game is already a great third-person shooter. Fortnite introduced the Zero Build mode on March 29, 2022, and it has been popular ever since. Since the mode was meant to be temporary, Epic Games decided to keep it...

ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
GamesRadar

The most tragic NPC in Elden Ring was forgotten due to a typo

An Elden Ring modder has discovered a tragically forgotten NPC who's doomed to toil in obscurity due to an unfortunate typo. During the first phase of the boss fight in Raya Lucaria against Rennala, you have to deal with a room full of 'sweetings,' young scholars who crawl around and harass you as you fight the Queen of the Full Moon herself. Several times throughout the fight, Rennala will call on three of these sweetings to form a bubble shield around her.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
dotesports.com

The 5 best team comps for duos in Apex Legends

Once upon a time, Apex Legends’ duos mode was simply a limited-time mode. The game launched with only trios, which allowed three players to team up and take on the Apex Games together. After duos arrived, it was popular and beneficial enough to the game’s matchmaking that developer Respawn decided to make it a permanent mode during season four.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Video Game#Ltm
ComicBook

GTA Online's Next Update Will Let Players Join Law Enforcement

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
dotesports.com

Will Skate (4) be free to play?

New information about the price of the upcoming Skate title was revealed during a July 14 live stream where Full Circle studios broke answered the most asked questions about the game. As revealed by Full Circle, the new title will not only be cross-platform but it will also be taking...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Benjyfishy’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and sensitivity

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish was one of the fiercest competitors in Fortnite. The European player closed the competitive chapter of his career in June 2022, allowing him to stream more and connect with his fans. Even before his retirement, Benjyfishy showcased his interest in other games on his stream....
dotesports.com

Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Star Guardian event

Get ready to shimmer and shine in the night sky, summoners. Riot Games has finally kicked off one of League of Legends‘ most anticipated events of the year, the 2022 Star Guardian event. Gather your friends, jump onto the Rift and help fight off the forces of evil while also climbing the ranks in solo queue.
dotesports.com

When does Rumbleverse release?

Developer Iron Galaxy collaborated with publisher Epic Games to bring Rumbleverse to life. This upcoming brawler battle-royale game has a twist, wherein the players’ characters may not be able to get any form of gun or firearm in a match. Rumbleverse is themed based on how a wrestling match goes, where players will use physical attacks, such as punches, kicks, elbow drops, and more.
DBLTAP

The Combat Assault Rifle Returns to Fortnite

The Combat Assault Rifle is back, but for how long remains uncertain. Epic Games announced the return of the beloved combat AR in their v21.20 Patch Notes this morning. Among other changes in the patch, the CAR is now unvaulted in all rarities. The Combat Assault Rifle was last seen...
dotesports.com

When do the WoW Dragonflight alpha and beta begin?

Blizzard revealed it was beginning phase one of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight alpha on July 14, with testing focused on some of the new features the expansion will bring to the game. The strategy of releasing the alpha in highly-focused phases represents a change from previous WoW public tests....
dotesports.com

Here are the best legends for Apex’s Armed and Dangerous mode

After a prolonged absence, the Armed and Dangerous limited-time mode is finally returning to Apex Legends as part of the Gaiden event. The rules of the mode will be familiar to anyone who’s ever played a shotguns-and-snipers mode in another FPS: in Armed and Dangerous, the only available weapons are shotguns and sniper rifles. The loot pool is also extremely limited, meaning players will have to conserve supplies to keep themselves going.
dotesports.com

How to unlock Bangalore’s Apex Commander Prestige skin

With the new Gaiden event coming to Apex Legends, there’s also another prize for unlocking all the cosmetics available during the event: Bangalore’s new Prestige skin, Apex Commander. A Mythic rarity item, the same rarity as Heirlooms, Apex Commander is just the second Prestige skin to come to Apex.
dotesports.com

Tennocon 2022 recap: Styanax, Veilbreaker, the Duviri Paradox, and more

Tennocon is the most important Warframe event. Every year, Digital Extremes developers sit down and present future updates to the game, with special demonstrations and teasers. Tennocon 2022 wasn’t any different from this formula, and brought a series of announcements and reveals. Here are the major points of what...
dotesports.com

Vetheo slices through Fnatic, brings Misfits to victory in week 4 of 2022 LEC Summer Split

The Star Guardian buff was in full effect for Misfits today—even if the skins aren’t available on the current LEC patch. Misfits toppled the first-place Fnatic in their first match of week four of the 2022 LEC Summer Split. Thanks to a handful of comfort picks, Misfits made their win condition clear: inflict enough crowd control on enemies that they won’t be able to retaliate. Luckily for the League of Legends team, it worked nearly flawlessly, giving them major upward momentum as they enter the second half of the split.
